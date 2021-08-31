U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,522.68
    -6.11 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,360.73
    -39.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,259.24
    -6.65 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.77
    +7.78 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    -0.62 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    +0.0190 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9990
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,161.01
    -1,505.15 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,210.52
    +14.93 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

COVID-19 didn't hurt Social Security or Medicare as much as experts feared, report finds

Ben Werschkul
·Senior Producer and Writer
·5 min read
A new report gives the first comprehensive look at how COVID-19 affected Sociial Security and Medicare. Image: Getty
A new report gives the first comprehensive look at how COVID-19 affected Sociial Security and Medicare. Image: Getty

The annual report from the trustees of the Social Security and Medicare programs released on Tuesday gave the first comprehensive look at how much the coronavirus pandemic affected those two pillars of America's social safety net.

The report found that pandemic impacts are just beginning to be understood, but the effects could actually be less than many have feared over the last year.

The authors projected that the main Social Security trust fund could continue paying out benefits on a timely basis through 2033, just one year earlier than what was stated in the 2020 report. Likewise, a key Medicare trust fund could run low on funds by 2026, the same year as last year's report.

“There is no consensus on what the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the long-term experience might be,” the report authors wrote, citing a range of reasons why the pandemic did not hit the programs harder than it did.

On the one hand, the report found a sizable impact on the revenue side of Social Security's ledger with fewer people working in 2020 and therefore less payroll taxes being paid into the program. 

On the other side, a senior administration official described increased deaths from the pandemic as helping the program's bottom line. It had a "small effect in the other direction" compared to the drop in revenue from fewer workers paying into the system. The sad result of the hundreds of thousands of additional deaths meant that fewer older Americans were available to receive Social Security and Medicare benefits.

"We don't know the extent they will truly offset each other" in the long-term, a senior administration official also cautioned on Tuesday with the release of the report.

Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, noted after reading the report that the extremely short recession was the key factor to help minimize the damage to Social Security and Medicare. He added that, in addition, "The mortality impact was actually a little bigger than we anticipated and that's just because of course the pandemic has been so tragic for the country over the past 18 months."

The government's report predicts in total that U.S. mortality rates will be elevated by 15% over pre-pandemic norms in 2021 and not return to normal levels until 2023. It also predicts the lowered employment and earning rates to rise gradually toward a recovery by 2023.

Senior officials also noted that a significant decrease in Americans filing for disabled worker benefits through the Social Security program also helped the program's bottom line. One possible explanation for that drop could be the improved unemployment benefits available to out-of-work Americans as a result of relief bills passed by Congress.

A ‘best estimate’ of the pandemic's impact

The Trustees projected that elevated mortality rates related to the pandemic would continue in a declining fashion through 2023. Reductions in immigration and childbearing also led to alterations to their near-term projections for the outlook of the programs.

Officials stressed that Tuesday's report was a "best estimate" of the still unfolding impacts of the pandemic. Both Social Security and Medicare face problems in the years ahead regardless of the effects of the pandemic, officials stresses.

A letter from the trustees — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Labor Secretary Martin Walsh, and Acting Social Security Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi — also implored lawmakers to take "action sooner rather than later" to "so that the public has adequate time to prepare."

The projected depletion date of 2033 doesn’t mean that benefits would immediately cease, but rather that they would be gradually reduced. Tuesday’s report found that if the fund’s reserves indeed become depleted, then Social Security would shift to pay out 76% of scheduled benefits.

The date assumes that Congress does nothing to intervene. In fact, lawmakers have put forth a range of ideas from convening a bipartisan group of lawmakers with the power to make a plan for all the federal trust funds to a bill, championed by Democrats, that would raise benefits through payroll tax increases and new taxes on the highest income earners.

A change from more dire projections

Throughout the course of the pandemic, independent groups have often run their own numbers and offered much more dire projections of Social Security's funding. Last summer, an analysis from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that the program could be looking at reduced benefits as soon as “this decade.” Another analysis from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget last summer found that Social Security could be depleted by 2031 with other funds running low earlier.

Akabas, one of the authors of the Bipartisan Policy Center's report, said Tuesday that "it certainly looks like there are going to be fewer major effects on employment over the next 5 years than we might have anticipated" when the report was written.

But he added that Trust Funds are still facing an urgent problem and though "the details may have changed a little bit, the general contours remain the same and it requires attention from Congress very soon."

Maya MacGuineas, the president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, added in a statement, "With the economy on course for recovery, it’s time we turn our attention to rescuing Medicare and Social Security so these programs remain financially sustainable for current and future generations."

Ben Werschkul is a writer and producer for Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC.

How soon coronavirus could deplete the government’s major trust funds

Americans in both parties increasingly think the social safety net needs to be expanded

A 'no-brainer’: Why Democrats will keep pushing for increased IRS funding

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Growers Stocks Are Smoking Today

    Marijuana stocks Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are all hopping in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As of 1:05 p.m. EDT, Sundial was up a solid 4.2%, Tilray had gained 5%, and Aurora Cannabis led the pack with a 5.2% gain. As you're probably aware, the fate of marijuana legalization legislation in the U.S. is still up in the air, stalled while Senate Democrats try to figure a way to pass a law that does not currently have the votes to pass.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • AOC calls on Joe Biden to replace Trump-appointed Fed chair

    • Letter seeks greater action on climate crisis and racial justice• Trump appointee’s term at Federal Reserve expires in February The letter signed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others urges Biden to ‘re-imagine a Federal Reserve focused on eliminating climate risk and advancing racial and economic justice,.’ Photograph: Allison Bailey/Rex/Shutterstock The New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Democratic party’s progressive caucus have urged Joe Biden to rep

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Why the August jobs report will be make-or-break for the Fed

    Some Fed officials have said the August jobs report due Friday will be critical in determining the timing of a taper.

  • Medicare isn’t as broken as it sounds

    Politicians could fix Medicare's shaky finances, if they had the courage to make a few tough choices.

  • Canada’s Economy Unexpectedly Contracts 1.1%; Loonie Weakens

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s rebound unexpectedly stalled through spring and early summer, raising questions about the resiliency of the nation’s economy.Gross domestic product fell at an annualized 1.1% pace from April to June, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday, down from a revised 5.5% gain in the first three months of the year. Economists in a Bloomberg survey were anticipating a 2.5% expansion. Adding to the disappointment, economic growth fell a further 0.4% in July, according to a prelimina

  • Trump Reveals His Master Plan for Afghanistan: We Should’ve ‘Let It Rot’

    Fox BusinessDonald Trump has had a lot to say about how Joe Biden has mishandled the withdrawal from Afghanistan—but, when given the chance to explain what he would have done differently, Trump’s master plan boiled down to leaving the country in smouldering ruins before leaving it forever.The ex-president appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday morning to get some things off his chest a day after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan. During a curious rant about how he believes unnamed shadowy force

  • Crypto regulation in focus when lawmakers reconvene in D.C.

    CoinDesk Managing Editor Global Policy & Regulation Nikhilesh De joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest with the crypto debate in Washington.

  • El Salvador Congress backs $150 million fund for bitcoin ahead of adoption

    El Salvador's Congress on Tuesday approved a law to create a $150 million fund to facilitate conversions from bitcoin to U.S. dollars ahead of the Central American country's planned adoption of the cryptocurrency as legal tender next week. With 64 votes in favor and 14 votes against, Congress approved the fund as El Salvador, which already uses the U.S. dollar, prepares to officially adopt bitcoin on Sept. 7. The Central American country will be the first in the world to use the cryptocurrency as legal tender.

  • State stimulus checks arrive in Californians' bank accounts ahead of recall election

    The Newsom administration has announced that $600 stimulus payments are being delivered to millions of Californians as ballots are being cast on whether to recall the governor from office.

  • FTC to investigate retail gas market for ‘collusive’ schemes to raise prices

    Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan said in a letter to Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, that lax oversight of mergers in the oil and gas industry may have created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

  • China's biggest air show to highlight homegrown technology

    China's biggest air show will put its homegrown civil and military aviation technology on display next month, the mayor of host city Zhuhai said on Tuesday, though the closely watched C919 narrowbody jet is not among the listed aerial exhibitions. The biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 had been scheduled to take place in the southern city of Zhuhai was postponed from its original date of last November because of the pandemic. With few foreign attendees expected in person due to strict quarantine rules, the show will include a virtual component and local military and aerospace firms have ramped up their presence significantly, Zhuhai Mayor Huang Zhihao told reporters.

  • 'The one big lesson' of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, according to Ian Bremmer

    As the last of the U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, one geopolitics expert thinks America's longest war left us with one key lesson.

  • Bitcoin Is ‘Worthless,’ Housing Bubble Billionaire Says. Just Don’t Try Betting on a Decline.

    Hurricane Ida slams ashore, leaving New Orleans without power, U.S. foils Kabul airport attack, coronavirus cases are still climbing, and other news to start your day.

  • Military Dogs Weren't Left Behind in Afghanistan, Pentagon Says

    "The U.S. military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport" a spokesman tells PEOPLE, noting that "our military working dogs were safely evacuated"

  • Why a debt-ceiling stalemate could push reverse repo demand to $1.4 trillion in next 3 months

    Demand for the Federal Reserve's overnight reverse repo program could hit a record of $1.4 trillion by year-end as debt ceiling talks drag into the fall, says Barclays rates strategist Joseph Abate.

  • German inflation hits fresh 13-year high in August

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to a fresh 13-year high in August, data showed on Monday, underlining growing price pressures as Europe's largest economy recovers from the pandemic and companies struggle with supply shortages. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), rose 3.4% compared with 3.1% in July, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The August reading was in line with a Reuters poll and marked the highest since July 2008, when the harmonised inflation rate also hit 3.4%.

  • U.S. ends 20 year war with Afghanistan

    Jessica Smith joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss the end of the United States 20-year war in Afghanistan after the final evacuation flights departed Kabul airport and what the end of this war could mean for the U.S. and Afghanistan moving forward.

  • Ryanair attacks British Airways’ ‘insane’ budget airline plans

    British Airways’ plans to launch a new budget airline at Gatwick have been branded “the definition of insanity” by the boss of Ryanair.