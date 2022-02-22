U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for the financial year 2021

Jyske Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Jyske Realkredit A/S

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
22 February 2022
Announcement no. 28/2022

Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for the financial year 2021

On February 22, 2022, the Board of Directors has approved the Annual Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S for the financial year 2021.

Please see attached files.

Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50
E-mail ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:
Jyske Realkredit Preliminary announcement of financial statements 2021.pdf
Jyske Realkredit Annual Report 2021.pdf

Attachments


