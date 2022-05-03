Annuloplasty Rings Market Size to Grow by USD 31.19 Million | Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL, BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest market analysis report titled Annuloplasty Rings Market by Application (Mitral valve repair and Tricuspid valve repair) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) is now added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The annuloplasty rings market potential growth difference is likely to grow by USD 31.19 million from 2021 to 2026. The development of biodegradable annuloplasty rings is notably driving the annuloplasty rings market growth, although factors such as the high cost of annuloplasty may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Annuloplasty Rings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Annuloplasty Rings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 31.19 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL, BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Corcym Srl, CORONEO, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Genesee BioMedical Inc., Labcor, Medtentia International Ltd Oy, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., and Valcare Medical Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market Vendor Landscape

The annuloplasty rings market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the development of technologically advanced devices, price reductions, and expanding their presence in untapped markets to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies are launching innovative solutions and products for gaining an upper edge in the competitive environment. For instance, Abbott Laboratories offers products for rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, structural heart, and neuromodulation. The company offers Attune Flexible Adjustable annuloplasty ring that is designed to allow dynamic movement of the annulus, while maintaining the size of the repaired valve.

Top Annuloplasty Rings Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

AFFLUENT MEDICAL

BioStable Science and Engineering Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Braile Biomedica

Corcym Srl

CORONEO

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Genesee BioMedical Inc.

Labcor

Medtentia International Ltd Oy

Medtronic Plc

Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

Valcare Medical

Annuloplasty Rings Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Mitral valve repair - size and forecast 2021-2026

Tricuspid valve repair - size and forecast 2021-2026

The mitral valve repair application segment held the largest annuloplasty rings market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Annuloplasty procedures are used to treat the mitral valve for the long-term preservation of LV function, demonstrating low postoperative mortality, improvement in heart failure symptoms, and improvement in ventricular size and ejection fraction. Thus, considering these factors the mitral valve repair segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Annuloplasty Rings Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the annuloplasty rings market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The improved healthcare infrastructure will facilitate the annuloplasty rings market growth in North America over the forecast period.

