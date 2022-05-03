U.S. markets closed

Annuloplasty Rings Market Size to Grow by USD 31.19 Million | Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL, BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest market analysis report titled Annuloplasty Rings Market by Application (Mitral valve repair and Tricuspid valve repair) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) is now added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The annuloplasty rings market potential growth difference is likely to grow by USD 31.19 million from 2021 to 2026. The development of biodegradable annuloplasty rings is notably driving the annuloplasty rings market growth, although factors such as the high cost of annuloplasty may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Annuloplasty Rings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Annuloplasty Rings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY Growth Variance Analysis, Read Sample Report

Annuloplasty Rings Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 31.19 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

2.9

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, AFFLUENT MEDICAL, BioStable Science and Engineering Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Corcym Srl, CORONEO, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Genesee BioMedical Inc., Labcor, Medtentia International Ltd Oy, Medtronic Plc, Micro Interventional Devices Inc., and Valcare Medical

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Read the 134-page report with TOC on "Annuloplasty Rings Market Analysis Report by Application (Mitral valve repair and Tricuspid valve repair) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Forecasts,2022-2026":https://www.technavio.com/report/report/annuloplasty-rings-market-industry-size-analysis

Market Vendor Landscape
The annuloplasty rings market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the development of technologically advanced devices, price reductions, and expanding their presence in untapped markets to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies are launching innovative solutions and products for gaining an upper edge in the competitive environment. For instance, Abbott Laboratories offers products for rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, structural heart, and neuromodulation. The company offers Attune Flexible Adjustable annuloplasty ring that is designed to allow dynamic movement of the annulus, while maintaining the size of the repaired valve.

Top Annuloplasty Rings Companies:

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • AFFLUENT MEDICAL

  • BioStable Science and Engineering Inc.

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Braile Biomedica

  • Corcym Srl

  • CORONEO

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

  • Genesee BioMedical Inc.

  • Labcor

  • Medtentia International Ltd Oy

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Micro Interventional Devices Inc.

  • Valcare Medical

Download Report Sample Copy for more insights on each contributing vendor

Annuloplasty Rings Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Mitral valve repair - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Tricuspid valve repair - size and forecast 2021-2026

The mitral valve repair application segment held the largest annuloplasty rings market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. Annuloplasty procedures are used to treat the mitral valve for the long-term preservation of LV function, demonstrating low postoperative mortality, improvement in heart failure symptoms, and improvement in ventricular size and ejection fraction. Thus, considering these factors the mitral valve repair segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Annuloplasty Rings Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the annuloplasty rings market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia. The improved healthcare infrastructure will facilitate the annuloplasty rings market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Grab an exclusive Report Sample Copy for understanding the segment-based contribution

Related Reports:

Non-PVC IV Bags Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Radiation Therapy Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Mitral valve repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Tricuspid valve repair - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 AFFLUENT MEDICAL

  • 10.5 BioStable Science and Engineering Inc.

  • 10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 10.7 Corcym Srl

  • 10.8 CORONEO

  • 10.9 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

  • 10.10 Genesee BioMedical Inc.

  • 10.11 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.12 Valcare Medical

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/annuloplasty-rings-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-31-19-million--abbott-laboratories-affluent-medical-biostable-science-and-engineering-inc-boston-scientific-corp-braile-biomedica-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301536898.html

SOURCE Technavio

