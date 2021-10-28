U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,579.58
    +27.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,621.79
    +131.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,381.25
    +145.41 (+0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.18
    +33.68 (+1.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.95
    -0.71 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.40
    +4.60 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1684
    +0.0077 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0350 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4430
    -0.3670 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,158.14
    +2,171.62 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,478.89
    +59.51 (+4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Anomalo launches with $33M Series A to automatically find issues in data sets

Ron Miller
·3 min read

As companies gather ever-growing sets of data, finding issues with that data that could impact the viability of a machine learning model becomes increasingly important. Anomalo is putting machine learning to work to help solve the data viability issue automatically.

Today the company announced a $33 million Series A investment led by Norwest Venture Partners with participation from Two Sigma Ventures, Foundation Capital, First Round Capital and Village Global.

The company was founded by two Instacart veterans who worked at solving similar problems at their previous company. Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO at Anomalo, said that if you're counting on data to run your business, any issues in that data can be problematic for the organization.

"What Anomalo does is it connects to these enterprise data warehouses like Snowflake, where they're stockpiling all of this data that companies collect, and it monitors all those data sets for unusual issues and unwelcome changes in that data, which can cause lots of issues if you're actually trying to rely on that data to run your business," Shmukler explained.

It sounds simple enough, but what Anomalo is doing behind the scenes is connecting to these data warehouses and training a machine learning model on what is normal for this particular set of data and reporting when it finds issues. Shmukler says that this approach is in contrast to other solutions, which force data teams to explicitly define what good data looks like, a method he says becomes increasingly unmanageable as the number and size of the data sets grow.

"If you look at other solutions ... they require folks on the data team to go in and essentially define the expectations for them, to say, this is what good data looks like, [and] that's a tremendous amount of work. As your data changes and you launch new products and new geographies, you have to keep updating those definitions," he said.

It was a problem the founders saw when they were on the data team at Instacart, where they had to constantly update these definitions. When they launched Anomolo, one of their goals was to automate that process for data teams so they didn't have to deal with that manual work.

It wasn't an easy problem to solve. The two founders -- Shmukler and CTO Jeremy Stanley -- left Instacart in 2018 to launch the company and it took a couple of years to get that machine learning model to work the way they wanted it to, without too many false positives or requiring too much history as a basis for learning.

While the founders didn't want to reveal the exact number of current employees, the plan is to hire another 40 or 50 in the next year. Shmukler says that when he and Stanley decided to start a company, they set core values that included diversity.

"We actually wrote down a set of values for the organization to abide by, and one of them was being diverse. That was something very important to us at Instacart and something that we just wanted to continue working on [at this company]. And so we're very mindful of making sure that when we're recruiting for a role that we bring in a diverse set of candidates for that role ... and the good news is that it's working, at least today, where 25% of our engineering team are women, which is probably unusual for an early-stage company. And we hope to keep that going and continue to improve that," he said.

While the company is formally launching today, it has paying customers and reports that it has at least $1 million in revenue already. It charges by the data set it's monitoring rather than by the user or data coming through its pipeline. Customers out of the gate include BuzzFeed, Discover Financial Services and Substack.

Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Why Phunware Shares Are Rising Today

    Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its Digital Front Door solution is now available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace. Digital Front Door enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage with their patients and visitors via mobile while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency and ensuring patient satisfaction. ”With almost a third of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market and more than 40% of all hospital beds, Ep

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – October 28th, 2021

    After Wednesday’s sell-off, failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave the majors under pressure in the day ahead.

  • Dogecoin Skyrockets While Shiba Inu Pulls Back After Huge Rally

    Dogecoin made an attempt to settle above $0.32.

  • Dogecoin Hits Two-Month High as Shiba Inu Lags in Crypto Rankings

    Diverging price trends help DGOE consolidate its position as the ninth largest coin. But SHIB isn’t far away

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks Soaring Through the Cloud

    The growth in cloud computing suggests it might be one of the best technologies to bet on over the long term.

  • Intel, Microsoft brining Android apps & developer tool chain to Windows

    Panos Panay, Microsoft Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer & Gregory Bryant “GB”, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Client Computing Group at Intel, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss technology advancements from Microsoft and Intel, the gaming space, and the demand for PC's.

  • Shiba Inu Whale Purchase Sends Crypto to New Highs, But Should You Buy?

    Shiba Inu, which is the latest altcoin to go on a roller coaster ride, is now up again, following one single enormous transaction that sent the crypto up 20% yesterday. See: Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency...

  • Samsung Sees Chip Crunch Persisting After Profit Tops Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said the tight supply of chips that’s hurting industries worldwide is set to persist through next year, as it reported quarterly profit boosted by rising prices at its semiconductor business.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe S

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Square Stock?

    Square (NYSE: SQ) generated a lot of buzz over the past month as it contemplated the development of a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining system while the cryptocurrency's price soared to all-time highs. Meanwhile, Square's new partnership with ByteDance's TikTok highlighted its growth potential across social media platforms, while PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) rumored interest in Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) sparked speculation about closer ties between Square and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR).

  • What Do Spotify's New Video Capabilities Mean for Shareholders?

    While adding videos might seem like a small feature, advertising on podcasts just became much more appealing.

  • Square Inc.’s CFO Talks Bitcoin, Afterpay and Cash App

    Amrita Ahuja believes that the internet is likely to have a ‘native’ currency, and that bitcoin is the strongest contender.

  • Got $10,000? 2 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Whether it's through application software, infrastructure, or fintech payment platforms, software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology stocks are going to continue playing a crucial role in helping business operate in the future. The following pair of tech stocks are the leaders at what they do and will not only lift up businesses trying to meet their customers on their own terms, but will richly reward the investors who back them. It has a 19.5% share of the revenue spend on CRM applications, according to IDC, or more than the share of Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, and Adobe combined.

  • Intel's hybrid 12th-gen chips are a major strike against AMD

    Intel's performance hybrid CPUs are finally here.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Bumble Stock?

    Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently generated a lot of buzz after two developments jolted the online dating company's stock. First, Bumble's stock hit its highest levels in more than a month on Oct. 21 after Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google reduced its Play Store fees for subscription-based apps. Bumble and its larger rival Match (NASDAQ: MTCH) both generate most of their revenue from subscription fees.

  • Intel launches new PC chips, says U.S. supercomputer will double expected speeds

    Intel Corp on Wednesday introduced a new, faster family of processor chips for personal computers and said that the supercomputer it is helping the U.S. government to build will reach double previously expected speeds. Intel is working to regain its lead in making the fastest computing chips after having lost its title to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices and Apple Inc, both of which use outside partners to make their chips while Intel has struggled with its internal manufacturing operations. Santa Clara, California-based Intel made the announcement at an event aimed at persuading software developers to write code for its chips.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chooses Clarivate as IP Lifecycle Management Partner

    Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has chosen Clarivate as its IP lifecycle management partner. HPE currently owns a very large patent and trademark portfolio. With its adoption of IPfolio™, in addition to its existing use of Innography™ as well as patent search and annuities services from Clarivate, the IP team at HPE can reduce time spent on administ

  • I dream of Jeanie 2.0: Fifth Third bringing back iconic brand

    Fifth Third Bank is reviving one of its best-known brands after a couple of decades in mothballs. Downtown Cincinnati-based Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB), the largest locally based bank and the ninth-largest U.S.-based consumer bank, is bringing back the well-known Jeanie name as its new digital virtual adviser. Jeanie, the pioneering former name of Fifth Third’s ATM network, will be available to help Fifth Third customers as they navigate its apps, website and other digital tools, Doug Smith, Fifth Third’s head of consumer digital, told me.

  • Intel teams with Google Cloud to develop new class of data center chip

    Intel Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud on Wednesday said they have worked together to create a new category of chip that Intel hopes will become a major seller in the booming cloud computing market. The new chip, which is called Mount Evans and will be sold to others beyond Google, reflects the way that cloud computing providers operate.

  • McDonald's and IBM could bring AI-powered drive-thrus to more restaurants

    McDonald's is selling its tech labs to IBM to help automate food orders through AI, removing some humans from drive-thrus.