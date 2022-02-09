U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Anomatic President & CEO, Scott L. Rusch, to Retire After 46 Years Ushering in New Leadership

·3 min read

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 46 years of distinguished and dedicated service, Anomatic would like to announce the retirement of its President & CEO, Scott L. Rusch, effective March 31st. Scott began his career at Anomatic in June of 1975, joining his brother, William B. "Bill" Rusch, and his father, William C. Rusch.

Pictured L-R: Damien Dossin, Scott L. Rusch
Pictured L-R: Damien Dossin, Scott L. Rusch

Anomatic has been a family-owned and operated business throughout its 57-year history. Founded in 1965 by William C. Rusch then led by son Bill Rusch for many years, Scott became CEO in 2010. "Building Anomatic has been our families' life work. It has been a great honor and privilege to lead Anomatic in becoming the global leader of innovative anodized aluminum products for the Beauty and Personal Care industry. I am extraordinarily appreciative of the relationships and loyalty of our employees that have allowed Anomatic to succeed. I am confident that the experienced, talented team at Anomatic will continue to provide the highest levels of quality and service for our customers." – Scott L. Rusch, CEO

The company would also like to announce the appointment of Damien Dossin as President of Anomatic effective February 1st, and then succeeding Mr. Rusch as CEO effective April 1st, 2022. Mr. Dossin has been a highly regarded executive in the beauty packaging and personal care industry for over 20 years., having formerly held the position of President of HCP North America. Dossin is a native of South Africa and holds a Bachelor of Business degree in Economics and Marketing.

Damien is extremely excited to be taking over the leadership reins of Anomatic. "I am thrilled to join such a highly respected company and promise to honor the Rusch family history and to be a good steward for the future. My goal is to build on Scott's fantastic achievements which have made Anomatic the leader in high quality anodized and metalized packaging solutions. A Company is all about its people and I will ensure we maintain the positive culture driving empowerment, respect and commitment to guide the company to continued future success." – Mr. Dossin, President and future CEO

About Anomatic
Anomatic is a full-service manufacturer of anodized aluminum and plastic packaging for the Beauty, Personal Care and Pharmaceutical markets. The company has a rich history of technology innovations. Over the years the Company has vertically integrated becoming a global leading supplier of eco-friendly & sustainable, anodized aluminum and plastic packaging solutions to some of the world's most recognizable brands. Customers come to Anomatic for design expertise, high-volume fabrication, anodizing, decorating and assembly capacities. Anomatic has four (4) locations in the U.S. – 3 in Ohio, 1 in Connecticut - employing 750 full-time employees. The company also has a manufacturing location in Suzhou China to service global customers.

Media Contact:
Steven S. Rusch
srusch@anomatic.com

(PRNewsfoto/Anomatic Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Anomatic Corporation)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anomatic-president--ceo-scott-l-rusch-to-retire-after-46-years-ushering-in-new-leadership-301478764.html

SOURCE Anomatic

