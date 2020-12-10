U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

With another $2.5 million in funding, Julia Collins' Planet FWD launches climate-friendly snack brand

Megan Rose Dickey
·3 min read
Planet FWD founder and CEO Julia Collins with son Mosi
Planet FWD founder and CEO Julia Collins with son Mosi

Planet FWD, the climate-friendly food startup founded by Zume co-founder Julia Collins, is today launching its first product, Moonshot Snacks. The climate-friendly snack is carbon neutral, organic, kosher, plant-based, non-GMO and has no sugar added.

The crackers come in three flavors: sourdough sea salt, rosemary garlic and tomato basil. A box of crackers costs $5.99.

Planet FWD is also announcing an additional $2.5 million in funding led by Emerson Collective, Concrete Rose, MCJ Collective and Arlan Hamilton, as well as existing investors, including BBG Ventures, January Ventures and Kapor Capital, among others. This is on top of the $2.7 million the startup announced earlier this year.

What's unique about Planet FWD's Moonshot Snacks is that it uses ingredients from farmers that use regenerative agriculture practices. Regenerative agriculture is a farming technique that aims to reverse the effects of climate change by capturing carbon in soil and aboveground biomass, which ultimately increases biodiversity, enriches soils and improves watersheds.

"We want to engage customers and show them they have the power to address climate change just with the way they eat," Collins told TechCrunch. "We can use our food choices as a way to promote better farm management practices and company practices that can help decarbonize the environment."

Ideally, Planet FWD will be able to show there’s consumer demand for climate-friendly products, Collins said. From there, she hopes that would encourage more farmers to implement these regenerative agriculture practices.

Unlike organic foods, where those specific farms are relatively well-known and identified, that can’t be said for regenerative agriculture. This is where the software element of Planet FWD comes in.

Additionally, Planet FWD is alpha testing a carbon impact assessment. So, if a brand wanted to determine what its current greenhouse gas impact is for its products, the tool could break down where it comes from -- whether that's the packaging, the ingredients, the distribution, etc. From there, the tool would recommend how to reduce the product's greenhouse gas impact.

"Frankly, I think it's a privilege to be alive and aware during this time where this is this window of opportunity to address climate change," Collins said. "We can't stop it. We can't reverse it. But we can address it so it's still possible for people to live on this planet. But the window is closing."

Moonshot Snacks begins shipping today via its website. On December 16, it will be available via plastic-free grocery store Zero and will have a more traditional retail launch next year.

Planet FWD will create other products down the line, like cookies and chips. But first and foremost, the company's road map is driven by the supply chain and understanding where there are opportunities to convert farms to regenerative practices.

"Through its sustainable and climate-friendly ingredient platform, Planet FWD is building a movement of more climate-conscious farmers and producers who can lead us toward a better, more sustainable future," Fern Mandelbaum, managing director at Emerson Collective, said in a statement. "Through Julia’s inclusive leadership and passion, Planet FWD is helping create a new standard for the food industry and its role in being part of climate solutions."

Zume co-founder goes from pizza to climate-friendly food with $2.7 million in funding

  • A Fascinating Case About Paying a $900 Million Debt by Mistake

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- The $900 million Citi-Revlon lawsuit that started on Wednesday is a law professor’s dream. The case, which is being heard by Judge Jesse Furman in federal district court in New York, pits two entirely logical and reasonable principles against one another. On the one hand is the idea that if someone pays you money by mistake, you should give it back. On the other is the intuition that if someone owes you money and transfers it to you — whether by Venmo or by a direct bank transfer — you should be able to keep what you are owed.But what if someone owes you a whole lot of money and, when he means to transfer just the interest payment to you, he accidentally repays the whole debt?That’s roughly what happened in this case. Citi was responsible for sending interest payments to Revlon’s creditors. But through what the bank says was human error, Citi sent the creditors not the interest payments but exactly the total that they were eventually due to receive — down to the penny, more or less.It’s as if instead of paying your monthly mortgage payment online, you accidentally sent the entire outstanding principal to the bank. Could you ask for your money back on the theory that obviously you didn’t intend to pay off your mortgage? Or could the bank keep your payment, on the theory that you do in fact owe them the money and hey, some people pay off their mortgages early?You will be unsurprised to hear that lawyers have technical names for the rules that would lead to the two alternate outcomes. One rule is called the “mistake of fact” doctrine. It says that, as a general matter, money paid based on a factual mistake can be recovered “unless the payment has caused such a change in the position of the other party that it would be unjust to require him to refund.”This rule is based on the moral notion that no one deserves to be enriched unjustly. If out of the blue I get a payment for $1,000 in my PayPal account from someone I’ve never heard of, I should have to pay it back. (Unless it’s from a Nigerian prince. In that case all bets are off.) The caveat built into this rule is that there might be some circumstances in which the person who gets the payment has relied on the belief that the money actually does belong to him, and that it might be unjust to make him repay it. Either way, the point of this rule is to be guided by principles of justice.Citi, of course, wants the current case to be decided based on the “mistake of fact” rule. The payment was an error and the money should be returned.On the other side, however, is a rule known as the “discharge for value” rule. This rule says that when a creditor gets a payment from a third party (like Citi) “in discharge” of any debt, the creditor doesn’t have to pay it back even if “the discharge was given by mistake,” so long as the creditor “did not have notice of the transferor’s mistake.” The idea here is, roughly, that if someone owes you money and it gets paid back, you should be able to assume that the payment belongs to you, even if it came to you at an unexpected time. After all, in some sense, it’s your money, since it was owed to you.In 1991, the New York Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state, directly considered the issue of which rule should prevail in a case involving electronic transfers. (The case was called Banque Worms v. Bankamerica — a case name for the ages, if you ask me.) The application of that precedent to the Citi-Revlon case will likely determine the outcome.The court in the Banque Worms case explained that there was especially good reason to apply the discharge for value rule when it came to electronic transfers, which at the time were still a relatively new financial technology. Its logic was that people need to rely on the finality of such transfers — once they are made, the thing is done. The court even added a self-interested, pro-New York argument, namely that “this state is considered the national and international center for wholesale wire transfers.” Getting the law right would therefore be good for business.The court therefore adopted the discharge for value rule because it was “consistent with and furthers the policy goal of finality in business transactions.” It framed the rule this way:When a beneficiary receives money to which it is entitled and has no knowledge that the money was erroneously wired, the beneficiary should not have to wonder whether it may retain the funds; rather, such a beneficiary should be able to consider the transfer of funds as a final and complete transaction, not subject to revocation.That sounds good for Revlon’s creditors; but not so fast. The creditors will only get to keep the money under the Banque Worms precedent if they had “no knowledge” that the money was transferred to them by mistake. That leaves the question of whether sophisticated financial actors like the creditors knew the money they were getting was received in error.Technically, that’s a question of fact: Did the creditors know this was a blunder? The reality is that they must have known it almost instantaneously. No creditor expects to get the full principal from a sophisticated borrower when only interest is owed. The creditors were already angry at Revlon for allegedly eroding the value of their collateral. It seems almost unimaginable that they thought Revlon was somehow making their dreams come true.Furman, the judge in the case, is one of the intellectual stars of the Southern District. He knows how to be skeptical of parties who describe their motives in sketchy terms. His long opinion on the Trump administration’s outrageous efforts to add a citizenship question to the census was what convinced the Supreme Court, in particular Chief Justice John Roberts, the swing voter, to rule against the government.It seems extremely likely that Furman will conclude that the creditors had knowledge — knowledge based on their common sense — that the payments were erroneous. I expect them to have to pay the money back. The basic moral intuition against unjust enrichment will prevail over the more abstract interest in finality.In a world where apps enable us to split checks using electronic transfers, the decision will be an important precedent beyond the rarefied world of corporate finance.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast “Deep Background.” He is a professor of law at Harvard University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter. His books include “The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Boeing's Stock Reach $300 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) will reach $300 by 2022. The stock trades at $232 as of publishing, off the 52-week low of $89.Boeing Stock ForecastBoeing is the world's largest aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus (Pink: EADSF) in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards.The defense segment for Boeing produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.737 Max DisasterIn recent memory, the safety and future commercial viability of the Boeing 737 Max weighed heavily on investors' minds. On Nov. 18, the Federal Aviation Administration said it's satisfied with the changes Boeing has made to the 737 Max after a series of collaborative and independent regulatory reviews.About 65% of Benzinga traders and investors said Boeing would indeed reach $300 per share by 2022.Some readers said Boeing will benefit greatly in 2021 from the stifled demand travelers have endured in 2020."Travel will be at an all-time high in 2021, coming off the heels of the pandemic," one respondent said. "Boeing's stock will rise once mass inoculation against the virus starts happening. Due to the vaccines, air travel will return and may capture some former cruise ship passengers. Airlines will therefore add planes."Benzinga has been breaking actionable financial news and curating high-quality financial data sets since 2009. Learn more today about receiving stock and market data through APIs. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.Photo credit: pjs2005 from HampshireSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will GE Or Boeing Stock Grow More By 2025? * Will Boeing Or Airbus Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tiny Biotech Extends Wild Ride as Day Traders Chase Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Greenwich LifeSciences Inc., the biotech firm that soared 998% on Wednesday, is flying high as day traders pile into the stock for a second day.The company, which again reached a market value of over $1 billion on Thursday, skyrocketed when mentions of its poster presentation at a cancer meeting continued to buoy sentiment.While the Stafford, Texas-based company’s core findings of an experimental breast cancer drug had been known for months, it didn’t stop retail investors from sending the stock on a massive surge.Shares of peer Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc. also joined the rally. The results from Greenwich LifeSciences’ mid-stage study fueled Sellas stock to jump 73% on Wednesday as retail investors looked for the next tiny biotech stock to gamble on. Sellas is set to present data on Friday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium -- the meeting that spurred Greenwich LifeSciences.Greenwich LifeSciences advanced 94% in early trading Thursday before being halted for volatility, while shares of Sellas spiked as much as 45% when the market opened. New York-based Sellas carried a market value of just $81 million as of 9:35 a.m. in New York.(Updates share movement throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup to default on US$450 million bond as concerns mount over debt levels on mainland

    Chinese chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup said that it cannot repay the principal on a US$450 million bond due on Thursday, the latest default by the company and a blow to Beijing's efforts to build a self-sufficient semiconductor industry.The failure to repay principal on its debt could trigger cross-defaults on as much as US$2 billion in additional debt held by the company, which is majority owned by a division of Beijing's prestigious Tsinghua University. Tsinghua Unigroup has additional bonds set to come due next year, as well as in 2023 and in 2028.The Tsinghua Unigroup failed to repay an onshore bond worth 1.3 billion yuan (US$199 million) in November, which led to a downgrade by ﻿China Chengxin Credit Rating Group and a suspension of trading of its debt in Hong Kong.Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.Tsinghua Unigroup and a subsidiary that issued the US$450 million bond "are looking into various ways to solve their current liquidity issue", the company said."Payments of the principal and the last instalment of interest on the bonds are not expected to be made by the issuer or the guarantor on their due date," the company said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday. "As such, the issuer and the guarantor are of the view that an event of default under the conditions due to a failure to pay the principal and interest on the bonds will occur."It would be the first US dollar default by a Chinese chip maker as concerns continue to grow about debt levels on the mainland and a series of defaults by state-backed companies.In the past two months, Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group, a state-owned mine operator in Henan province, and car maker Huachen Automotive Group, also known as Brilliance Auto, have missed debt payments, sparking sell-offs in some parts of the debt market.China's corporate bond market is on pace to set a record for missed payments this year, surpassing 143.6 billion yuan in defaults last year. From January to late November, bond defaults already topped 104 billion yuan.Zhao Weiguo, Tsinghua Unigroup's chairman, owns 49 per cent of the company, which said it expected to default on a US$450 million bond on Thursday. Photo: Simon Song alt=Zhao Weiguo, Tsinghua Unigroup's chairman, owns 49 per cent of the company, which said it expected to default on a US$450 million bond on Thursday. Photo: Simon SongThe Tsinghua Unigroup bond in question was backed by a so-called keepwell guarantee, whose enforceability has been a question mark in the past. Last month, a Shanghai court recognised a 2018 verdict by a Hong Kong court in a €29 million (US$35 million) bond dispute, bringing further clarity to foreign investors about those guarantees.Tsinghua Unigroup's debt had been selling at a discount after Peking University Founder Group, a conglomerate controlled by Peking University, missed bond payments last year.The company was founded in 1988 as a business venture of Tsinghua University, which counts Chinese President Xi Jinping as an alumnus, and has been a major player in Beijing's efforts to make China less reliant on imported components for the semiconductor industry against the backdrop of rising tensions with the United States.It is 51 per cent owned by Tsinghua Holdings, an arm of Tsinghua University, and 49 per cent owned by its chairman Zhao Weiguo.A 2019 study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found that Tsinghua Unigroup received the most government support of 21 chip makers globally, with government support exceeding 30 per cent of its revenue.Five years ago, the company made an unsuccessful US$23 billion bid for Micron Technology.This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2020 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2020. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • UPDATE: Immutep shares soar 190% on positive results in trial of breast cancer treatment

    Shares of Immumetp Ltd. , an Australian biotech with a Nasdaq listing, soared 190% Thursday, after the company reported positive results from a trial of a treatment for metastatic breast cancer. The company said overall survival data from a Phase 2b study evaluating its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha in combination with chemotherapy performed well compared with placebo and chemotherapy. The overall trend in OS in total population was a median survival benefit of plus 2.7 months. However, in patients under 65 years of age, the benefit was 7.1 months. The data were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium which is taking place this week. "Although the progression free survival data in the efti group did not show a significant improvement versus the comparator arm in AIPAC earlier this year, the OS data in general looks already very interesting and will mature further," AIPAC Principal Investigator, Hans Wildiers of University Hospital Leuven in Belgium said in a statement. "The OS data in subgroups such as those below age 65 years are highly encouraging and may lead to more effective treatment options for metastatic breast cancer patients." Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy raised his stock price target to $8 from $4 on the news. "The data around overall survival, particularly in pre-defined subgroups, suggests efti is having a meaningful and significant impact," McCarthy wrote in a note to clients. Maxim rates the stock a buy. Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. were up 45%, after gaining more than 2,000% on Wednesday, also on promising news for a breast cancer treatment. Immutep shares have gained 218% in the year to date, while the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has gained 48% and the S&P 500 has gained 14%.

  • Luminar Could Own 100% of the Lidar Market — And It May Still Be Overvalued

    After months of waiting, special purpose acquisition company "Gores Metropoulous" finally completed its reverse-merger IPO on December 3, turning light detection and ranging (lidar) maker Luminar Technologies (LAZR) into a publicly-traded company. Less than a week later, Luminar stock has more than doubled -- and now, Northland Securities has decided it's time to cash in chips and downgrade it.In his brief research note, Northland analyst Gus Richard took down Luminar on Tuesday, downgrading the stock to "market perform" and assigning a $41 price target to the $41.80 stock. Although Richard believes Luminar will eventually become "the automotive lidar" leader (you know, once automakers actually start putting lidar in cars), this market is "still in its infancy," observes the analyst. (To watch Richard's track record, click here)Volvo will probably be the first big automaker to incorporate the technology into its cars, but even Volvo is a good two years away from "production ramp" on such vehicles. In the meantime, the 5-star analyst expects Luminar stock to wobble both higher and lower, such that even if you believe in the technology, you'll probably have plenty of opportunity to buy this stock at better prices.What price would be nice for Luminar stock? That's hard to say, exactly. In Richard's view, lidar will eventually play a role in self-driving automobiles, and the "lidar market" could be worth as much as $2.5 billion by 2025. Problem is, at its present market capitalization, Richard observes that Luminar stock costs "6x" the value of the entire automotive lidar market.In other words, if Luminar should happen to capture the entire lidar market -- i.e. if in 2025, every lidar unit sold, everywhere in the world, is a Luminar unit -- the stock would still be selling for six times all of those sales (which isn't exactly a cheap valuation, especially looking five years out). Moreover, Richard points out that realistically, Luminar probably won't capture 100% of all lidar sales worldwide. It would actually be very lucky to capture even one-third of all sales and, even assuming that happens, the stock would still be selling for about 18 times 2025 sales.And not meaning to beat a dead horse, but 18 times sales five years away is pretty crazy valuation, even in this market.So why not just go all in and downgrade the stock to "sell?" Our hunch is the analyst expects Luminar's sales growth alone might impress investors, and potentially allow the stock to hold onto most of its current valuation. From $15 million in sales this year, the analyst forecasts sales to more than double to $35 million by 2022 -- then apparently zoom 2,000% more to approach $750 million by 2025.If Luminar even just promises that kind of growth (whether or not it actually delivers), the prospect alone might tempt investors to stick around and see what happens in 2025 -- especially seeing how well the stock has already done in 2020. (See LAZR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

