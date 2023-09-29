Another BP Executive Departs With US Head Resigning

(Bloomberg) -- David Lawler, chairman and president of BP Plc America and chief executive officer of BPX Energy, has left the company to pursue new career opportunities.

The high-profile departure comes only two weeks after BP Plc’s head, Bernard Looney, abruptly resigned after admitting to not fully disclosing relationships with colleagues.

Lawler’s departure was disclosed in a letter to staff and confirmed by BP. Lawler, an American citizen, oversaw BP’s US business including the acquisition of shale assets from BHP Billiton Ltd. for more than $10 billion in 2018. The memo cited Lawler’s intent to pursue new opportunities.

Orlando Alvarez will take over as chairman and president of BP America. He will continue as senior vice president of gas and power trading in the region, a role he’s held for the last 12 years.

Kyle Koontz takes over as CEO of BPX Energy, which oversees BP’s shale business, with immediate effect. Koontz will report to Gordon Birrell, executive vice president of production and operations.

The shock resignation of CEO Looney this month has thrust the company into the spotlight over employees’ personal relationships amid a campaign by the energy giant’s board to convince investors and staff that they have control of the crisis. Murray Auchincloss, previously chief financial officer, took over as interim chief executive officer and Kate Thomson was named interim chief financial officer, the first woman in that role.

