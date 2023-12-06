Another drive-thru coffee shop is opening in Louisville. Where you can expect one next

Project: 7 Brew

Location: 2651 S. Hurstbourne Parkway

The company dropped its building on Nov. 29, which is the process of how all of its locations are set— the company develops the building off-site and then drops it at the physical location via crane.

Description: 7 Brew is opening another location next year in Louisville with all its notable orders and flavors.

"Really, that's our thing about 7 Brew is our drive thru experience cultivating kindness in the lanes and just really getting the best cup of coffee and revolutionizing how people experience the drive thru service," said Ryan Phillips, the regional manager for the southern Indiana and Kentucky region.

The new location will have two drive-thru lanes and sell coffee — including their original seven — the chain's exclusive energy drink, smoothies, lemonades and teas, Phillips said.

The company, which builds their stores off-site before transporting them to their point of operations, dropped its building on the site via crane on Nov. 29.

Cost: $1.2 million.

Size: The development is on a .75 acre lot, Cole said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 7 Brew expands footprint in Louisville with Hurstbourne Parkway store