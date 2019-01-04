Another all-electric SUV enters the scene — this time from Infiniti

Twitter More

The Infiniti QX Inspiration is only a concept car, but it's a first for Infiniti – it's an all-electric vehicle.

On Friday, the Japanese car maker gave a first look at the electric SUV that will be unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Jan. 14. Last month Infiniti dropped some clues about the car, but now we know a bit more.

The Inspiration is a luxury vehicle, so it's very much a Tesla Model X competitor. Few details were shared about its battery or capabilities, but it will be "high-performance" and feature a "spacious, lounge-like interior," according to the company. Read more...

