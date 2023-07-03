Another high-profile development planned along Austin's trendy South Congress Avenue

Hello, and thank you for subscribing to Building Austin, our weekly newsletter focused on real estate, growth and development in the Austin region. I'm Shonda Novak, the American-Statesman's real estate reporter.

The ink was barely dry on a piece my colleague Lori Hawkins and I had just penned this month about a big planned redevelopment of the Twin Oaks Shopping Center on South Congress Avenue when we jumped on our next collaboration, this one yet another major mixed-use project that, if built, will continue the transformation of Austin's premier avenue southward.

Despite being away on vacation, Brad Stein, president of Intracorp Texas, took the time to provide new details about the proposed project via email last week,.

Stein said Intracorp's latest vision for the project at South Congress and Live Oak Street calls for about 280 upscale condominiums, rather than 375 multifamily units mentioned in initial filings with the city of Austin several months ago. The city filings are typically preliminary and subject to change.

The condos would be built in a seven-story building that also would have 15,000 square feet to 18,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Stein said plans to build five standalone townhomes on Nickerson Street, and referenced in the original city filing, are still being contemplated.

Intracorp's project, which has not yet been named, is slated for 2.8 acres that sit a few blocks south the trendy retail, restaurant and live music district that has reshaped South Congress within the past couple of decades.

Currently, the properties involved house a retirement home at 110 E. Live Oak Street, along with two auto repair businsses at 2105 and 2109 South Congress Ave.

Just south of Intracorp's planned project, Dallas-based developer Trammell Crow Co. and its subsidiary, High Street Residential, intend to build a mixed-use project on 10 acres that now house the Twin Oaks Shopping Center, where a temporary H-E-B grocery store operates.

