Another indoor trampoline ‘adventure park’ is coming to Fayetteville. Here’s what we know

While Fayetteville in the summer lost its Christmas Tree Shops store in Fayetteville Pavilion in the Skibo Road commercial district, it’s about to gain an Urban Air Adventure Park in the same shopping center.

Urban Air Adventure Park chain of large indoor playgrounds announced in August its plans to establish a location in Fayetteville. As of Monday, an opening date has not been released beyond “coming soon.”

“With more than 45,782 square feet of space, the new adventure park offers a full line-up of activities, such as Go–Spin Flip, VR, Spree, Laser Tag, Twist Tower, Adventure Hub, Dodgeball, and more,” the news release from August says.

Urban Air Adventure Park in August 2023 announced plans to open in this former Dick’s Sporting Goods location at 2051 Skibo Road in the Fayetteville Pavilion shopping center. Dick’s moved up the street to Freedom Town Center in 2017. Photo taken Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Urban Air Adventure Park will be at 2051 Skibo Road, in the former location of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Dick’s was next door to the Christmas Tree Shops before moving in 2017 down the street to Freedom Town Center.

Urban Air is similar to other indoor playground venues — often called trampoline parks, even though they usually offer more than trampoline activities — that have opened in the Fayetteville area in recent years. These include Sky Zone in Westwood Shopping Center (Sky Zone opened in 2017 as Defy); Epic Fun Park on Walter Reed Road; JP’s Jump Masters on Raeford Road; and Surge Adventure Park on Main Street in Hope Mills.

The Fayetteville location plans to hire 60 people, the news release says, and it is one of more than 330 Urban Air Adventure Parks in operation or in development.

The Urban Air outlets are part of a larger entity called Unleashed Brands, which has various products aimed at youth activities and education. Unleashed Brands has The Little Gym of Fayetteville on Sycamore Dairy Road, which has activities, classes and programs for children ages 4 months to 12 years.

The former Christmas Tree Shops store in Fayetteville on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 2053 Skibo Road in the Fayetteville Pavilion shopping center. The store closed in summer 2023 when the entire Christmas Tree Shops chain went out of business.

No more Christmas Tree Shops

The Massachusetts-based Christmas Tree Shops chain went out of business in August after declaring bankruptcy in May. It had 73 stores in 20 states. It had clearance sales at its 70 locations, including Fayetteville, as it liquidated its assets.

The Christmas Tree Shops was not strictly a Christmas store. It carried a variety of gifts and household goods.

On Monday, its space at Fayetteville Pavilion was closed, but filled with shelves.

Empty shelves on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in the former location of the Christmas Tree Shops store at 2053 Skibo Road, in the Fayetteville Pavilion shopping center. The Christmas Tree Shops chain of retail stores went out of business in summer 2023.

