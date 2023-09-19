Another New IRS Georgia Tax Deadline: What You Need to Know

Georgia has been granted several IRS tax deadline extensions — which date applies to you?

Unfortunately, many Georgia residents have dealt with severe storms and natural disasters last year and this year. Those disasters prompted the IRS to extend tax deadlines for Georgians in designated disaster areas. However, knowing which new tax date applies to you can be challenging since different Georgia tax deadline extensions have been announced.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest (and previous) IRS tax deadline change for Georgia.

New IRS tax deadline extension for Georgia due to Idalia

If you live in an area of Georgia impacted by Hurricane Idalia, the IRS recently announced that you have more time to file certain federal tax returns and make certain estimated tax payments.

Specifically, if you live or have a business in one of the following 28 counties, the Feb. 15, 2024, tax deadline extension applies to returns and taxes originally due from Aug. 30, 2023, to before Feb. 15, 2024.

Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Thomas, Tift, Ware, and Wayne counties.

This includes 2022 individual federal income tax returns due on Oct. 16, 2023, and quarterly estimated tax payments, usually due Sept. 15, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2024.

If you are unsure when to file your federal income tax return (if you haven’t already) or when estimated tax payments are due, consult a trusted tax professional.

IRS Oct. 16 Georgia tax deadline due to winds, tornadoes

The IRS previously granted some Georgians in other parts of the state more time to file their 2022 federal income tax and business returns. That tax deadline extension (due to severe storms that occurred last year) is Oct. 16., 2023, which is now less than a month away.

The Oct. 16 Georgia tax deadline extension applies to individuals and households affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that reside or have a business in: Butts, Crisp, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Troup counties.

Taxpayers in designated storm-impacted areas can also make contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts (HSAs) for the 2022 tax year in accordance with the tax filing deadline extension date of Oct. 16, 2023. (Remember to check IRA contribution limits and HSA contribution limits that apply to you.)

Note: Also, since September is Natural Preparedness Month, the IRS is reminding taxpayers to prepare in advance for potential disasters by protecting important documents.

Georgia state tax

Without an extension, the deadline to file 2022 Georgia individual income tax returns was Tuesday, April 18, 2023, according to the state Department of Revenue. If you were granted an extension by the state, your Georgia individual income tax return is due Oct. 16, 2023.

What about other Georgia state tax relief? In addition to tax deadline extensions, Georgia is issuing surplus tax refunds for timely filed 2021 and 2022 state returns. To be eligible for those refunds, you must also have a tax liability for the 2021 tax year. Georgia residents (including part-year) and Georgia nonresidents can potentially receive a refund. For more information, see Kiplinger’s guide to Georgia Tax Rebates for 2023.

Also, as Kiplinger reported, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the state’s motor fuel tax from Sept. 14 until Oct. 12, 2023. Due to inflation, the current Georgia gas tax holiday is the second such gas tax suspension enacted by Kemp since 2022.