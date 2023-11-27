Another Joel Greenberg associate arrested. This time, it’s a former SBA employee

An Orlando woman is charged with bribing a public official, fraud and conspiracy after federal prosecutors said she helped convicted Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg and one of his associates submit and process fraudulent federal loan applications meant to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In return, Angela Chew, who worked as a loan specialist for the federal Small Business Administration, received $3,000 in kickbacks from Greenberg in mid-2020 — just weeks after he resigned from public office, according to the grand jury indictment released Nov. 8. As an SBA employee, Chew was considered a public official and charged with taking a bribe on behalf of herself, according to the court document.

Chew, who faces 11 federal charges, is now the seventh person with ties to Greenberg to have either been criminally charged or pleaded guilty within the past three years. She was arrested on Nov. 13, and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Federal prosecutors said that within a month after Chew, 59, started working for the SBA in May 2020, she teamed with Greenberg, former Greenberg associate Nabil Dajani, and another SBA loan specialist, Teresa McIntyre, to knowingly process loan applications using false information submitted by Greenberg and Dajani.

The indictment does not state whether the fraudulent loan applications processed by Chew were ever paid out.

Greenberg is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2021 to several federal crimes, including stalking a political rival, sex trafficking of a teenager, stealing identities and using public money to pay for sex and cryptocurrency.

Dajani was sentenced in August to more than six years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty for helping Greenberg and others fraudulently obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal loans during the pandemic. Dajani also was ordered to pay $734,500 in restitution to the federal government.

Story continues

McIntyre pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the federal government last year as part of the scheme with Chew. She was sentenced in February to five years of probation and ordered to pay $587,500 in restitution.

On June 19, 2020, Chew and Dajani spoke on the phone about submitting a loan application on behalf of his business The Perfect Golf Grip that falsely claimed his company earned more than $1.7 million in revenues within a year before the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to federal prosecutors. The application also falsely claimed that Dajani’s business had 12 employees and that its rental property income losses totaled nearly $25,000, according to the indictment.

The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDL, were part of the 2020 CARES Act passed by Congress and designed to help businesses negatively affected by the pandemic.

EIDL loans could be used by business owners to pay debts, meet their payrolls or other financial obligations that they could not settle because of the global pandemic.

Chew’s responsibilities included processing those loan applications and determining whether applicants met the criteria and could pay back the loans based on their financial information. Besides a loan, applicants also could receive up to $10,000 in cash grants based on the number of a business’s employees, or $1,000 per employee. This money did not need to be repaid if an applicant was denied an SBA loan.

On the same day he spoke to Chew, Dajani texted Greenberg and referred him to Chew about also obtaining SBA loans for Greenberg’s businesses DG3 Network Inc. and Greenberg Media Group, prosecutors said.

Coincidentally, Greenberg was charged two days later with stalking a political opponent and unlawful use of another person’s identity. It would be the first of four indictments leveled against the tax collector. He was eventually charged with 33 federal crimes, in arguably one of the most shocking criminal cases in Florida’s political history.

After Greenberg sent Chew his 2018 income tax return, she submitted a EIDL application for Greenberg that falsely claimed his company DG3 Network’s gross revenues before the pandemic were $161,535 and that he lost more than $135,000, according to the indictment.

On June 28, Chew re-submitted another fraudulent application for Greenberg’s DG3 Network falsely claiming the company had $475,000 in annual gross revenue, and another application that Greenberg Media Group had $718,000 in annual revenues a year before the pandemic, according to the indictment.

Between June 27, 2020 and July 26, 2020, Greenberg sent Dajani a total of $16,000 in personal checks to pay his former associate for connecting him with Chew, according to federal prosecutors.

On July 16, Greenberg paid Chew $3,000 electronically for processing his loan application, according to the indictment. Dajani paid Chew $1,000 on July 22, 2020 and $1,300 on Sept. 21, 2020 electronically for processing his loan application, according to the indictment.

“It was part of the conspiracy that Angela Chew would and did use her access to the SBA’s computer systems and her access to EIDLs to manipulate the status of EIDLs to trigger the system to extend funding” to Dajani and Greenberg, the indictment alleges.

Chew did not return calls for comment. She is represented by a federal public defender, and her trial is scheduled for early 2024.

mcomas@orlandosentinel.com