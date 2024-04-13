Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,123.41
    -75.65 (-1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,983.24
    -475.84 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,175.09
    -267.10 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,003.17
    -39.43 (-1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.45
    +0.43 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    2,360.20
    -12.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    -0.28 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0646
    -0.0085 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4990
    -0.0770 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2451
    -0.0104 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.2400
    +0.0370 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    67,547.38
    -1,275.48 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,995.58
    +71.78 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,523.55
    +80.92 (+0.21%)
     

Another Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins $1M

Sierra Rehm
·1 min read

Another Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania won big!

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket purchased in the state won $1 million in Friday’s drawing by matching all five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

The Mega Millions website says there were two other $1 million winning tickets in Friday’s drawing. Those tickets were sold in New York and Missouri.

The winning numbers drawn Friday were 1-12-14-18-66, and the Mega Ball number was 16. The Megaplier was 2X.

This is the second consecutive Friday drawing where a ticket sold in Pennsylvania won a $1 million prize.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Caravan in downtown Pittsburgh ordered to close for health violations Bloodless body of woman found in church; could be linked to TikTok challenge Allegheny County urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel following ‘life-threatening flooding’ VIDEO: Why flooding hit some areas harder than others in Thursday's storm DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Advertisement