U.S. markets open in 6 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.50
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,835.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.50
    -33.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.60
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.94
    +5.34 (+4.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.10
    +9.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    25.54
    +0.35 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1096
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3394
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7070
    +0.1870 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,480.88
    -464.72 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.88
    -20.66 (-2.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

Another Netflix production was robbed, this time on the set of 'Lupin'

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Emmanuel Guimier

Netflix has been the victim of two big on-set robberies in the space of two days, Variety has reported. On February 24th, $200,000 worth of antique props were reportedly stolen after thieves broke into vehicles used for production of The Crown. And just a day later, 20 thieves with covered faces broke onto the set of Lupin while star Omar Sy was filming and made off with €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment.

The Lupin heist happened in a northwest Paris suburb called Nanterre. The thieves reportedly set off mortar-style fireworks before making off with the equipment. "There was an incident on Feb. 25 while filming the upcoming [part 3] season of Lupin," Netflix confirmed to Variety. "Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries." Nanterre authorities have launched an investigation.

Lupin is Netflix's second-biggest international hit after Squid Games and has helped touch off a production boom in the French capital, along with series like Emily in Paris and Call My Agent. Recently, France decreed that streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ must reinvest at least 25 percent of revenue earned in the country on local productions.

Sy is once again in the role of Assane Diop, a character inspired by the Arsène Lupin gentleman thief/master of disguise detective developed by French author Maurice Leblanc. Just hours after the attack, Sy appeared at France's Cesar awards to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Intouchables (Untouchables).

Recommended Stories