Another problem in DeSantis’s Florida: High inflation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s running for the Republican presidential nomination, thinks his state should be a model for the rest of the nation. Add an asterisk for inflation.

Living costs in Florida are now rising at more than twice the national average, according to the Labor Department’s latest inflation data. DeSantis and other Republicans have dinged President Biden for high inflation, but now the story is flipping. The nationwide inflation rate has dropped sharply during the last year. Floridaflation is stickier.

The year-over-year inflation rate in Tampa is 7.3%. In Miami, it’s 6.9%. Those two Florida cities now rank highest among 21 metro areas the Labor Department reports on every month. The nationwide inflation rate is 3%.

DeSantis touts his state’s vibrant economy as a reason to “Make America Florida.” Businesses and workers have been flocking to the Sunshine State, lured by the absence of a state income tax and semitropical weather. Florida has outperformed the rest of the country in job and income growth under DeSantis’s stewardship.

But rapid growth is also pushing up housing costs, the biggest driver of inflation in Florida. Housing costs in Miami, for instance, are up 17% year over year. That’s partly due to rising interest rates but also to strong demand, given that Florida is the fastest-growing state in America.

Florida also has a unique problem with homeowner’s insurance, which costs $6,000 per year, on average. The national average is just $1,700. Part of the problem is extreme weather, but widespread fraud and excessive litigation have also led many insurers to abandon the state. Premiums began to soar in 2020, DeSantis’s second year as governor, and they're now the highest in the nation.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

[Drop Rick Newman a note, follow him on Twitter, or sign up for his newsletter.]

The Florida legislature passed a series of reforms last year, but DeSantis and others say it will take a couple of years, at least, for the new laws to lower premiums. Meanwhile, DeSantis signed a law in May meant to crack down on undocumented migrants in the state. As a result, workers have fled, causing labor shortages at farms, construction firms, and other businesses, which could push Florida costs even higher. DeSantis critics say he should be doing more to help Floridians instead of campaigning for president in Iowa and Texas.

Some Republicans see DeSantis as the best hope for displacing former President Donald Trump as the GOP front-runner. But his campaign has struggled to get traction. DeSantis’s anti-woke crusade hasn’t caught on. He’s mired in a legal battle with the Disney Corp. that began with a dispute over sex and gender education in schools. Disney CEO Bob Iger says DeSantis is “anti-business,” an awkward charge for a Republican governor running on his handling of the economy to refute.

Trump retains a big lead over DeSantis in polls, despite Trump’s own mounting legal problems. DeSantis has been able to raise money from big donors, indicating support within the party from key heavyweights. But fundraising among small donors has been weak, suggesting he lacks cachet with voters. The DeSantis campaign recently downsized, amid an effort to cut costs. Maybe his state needs a similar strategy.

Rick Newman is a senior columnist for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @rickjnewman

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance