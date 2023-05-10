Another Record-Breaking Year for Outdoor Vacations Expected as Campgrounds See Unprecedented Rise in Reservations

As millions of Americans crowd campgrounds from coast to coast, RUNHOOD answers outdoors enthusiasts' demand for portable power

WALNUT, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The camping boom that exploded during the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down as campgrounds across the nation are seeing reservations for sites fill up faster than ever before.

RUNHOOD Power

According to The Dyrt's 2023 camping report, more than 15 million Americans tried camping for the first time in the last two years and it's five times harder to book a space at a campsite now than it was just three years ago.

The annual survey of campers and campground managers found:

80+ million Americans went camping last year

Over one-third of campgrounds added spaces for the 2023 season

"Glamping" continues to trend with a 10 percent increase in popularity

RUNHOOD built its groundbreaking line of modular portable power stations with the outdoor enthusiast in mind. A key design difference sets RUNHOOD apart, making it perfect to bring along on any outdoor adventure.

Each component in the modular line runs on external batteries.

These external batteries can be used to fuel the power station itself or they can be used separately with adapters to create even more portable, mini-power banks to charge electronic devices or power small AC current appliances.

This award-winning design difference gives campers more options to power their devices and more portability for their power than any other brand can offer this season.

With these external batteries, the RUNHOOD line of power stations virtually never runs out of power and outdoor adventures keep running.

Fresh batteries can be swapped out of the power station on-the-go while it continues to run all of your devices and appliances. As long as there is a fresh supply of charged batteries, the station never loses power.

And RUNHOOD offers more ways to charge these batteries than the competition as well.

Not only can they be fast-charged in under an hour through the Rallye 1200 power station, they can be plugged in directly to a solar panel giving campers unlimited, continuous power off-the-grid.

Story continues

Newest power station available now through a Kickstarter campaign

The new Rallye 1200 Pro with 1200 watts of output power and nine outputs to charge any devices and power a wide-range of appliances was introduced to the market in the Spring of 2023 through a crowdsourced Kickstarter campaign . It will soon be available online and through RUNHOOD's Amazon store .

About RUNHOOD

RUNHOOD is a cutting-edge manufacturer of portable power solutions, combining revolutionary battery technology with innovative industrial design. Founded in 2021, RUNHOOD is the winner of a Golden Pin Design Award, a Red Dot Design Award, and the iF Design Award.

For more information about RUNHOOD, visit www.runhoodpower.com .

Media Contact

Sarah Segal

4159627956

358801@email4pr.com

RUNHOOD built its groundbreaking line of modular portable power stations with the outdoor enthusiast in mind.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/another-record-breaking-year-for-outdoor-vacations-expected-as-campgrounds-see-unprecedented-rise-in-reservations-301820879.html

SOURCE RUNHOOD Power