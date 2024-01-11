In another reversal, Adams rolls back cuts to trash pickup and jobs training program

Reductions in trash pickups and cuts to the city Parks Department announced in November were rolled back Thursday as part of the fiscal rejiggering Mayor Adams and his budget team are engaged in prior to rolling out the city’s new preliminary spending plan next week.

Adams and a team of top officials took to the City Hall rotunda Thursday in a hastily scheduled press conference to announce the restoration of the cuts — just a day after he restored separate funding that had previously been stripped from the NYPD and FDNY.

Now, the Sanitation Department will no longer be removing 9,000 of the 23,000 litter baskets it has on city streets, and the city will keep in place the Parks Opportunity Program, which has been used for years to employ low-income New Yorkers. Those restorations will be reflected in the budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

“We will be able to restore funding for DSNY’s litter basket service,” Adams said, referring to the Department of Sanitation. “That means DSNY will be able to maintain 23,000 litter baskets around our city and continue to install the litter baskets of the future.”

Those new litter baskets, Adams pointed out, were cited by Time magazine as one of the best inventions of 2023.

The mayor also reversed himself on cuts to the city’s Job Training Participant program, which is administered by the Parks Department and the Department Social Services.

The announcement in November that the program would be cut prompted a lawsuit from DC 37, a union that represents about 150,000 city workers.

Henry Garrido, DC 37’s executive director, thanked Adams for his reversal on Thursday, though he did say whether the union would drop its suit.

“This decision is a positive step in a budget cycle that’s presented immense challenges for our members and the administration,” he said. “We look forward to collaborating on additional solutions.”

A spokesperson for DC 37 did not immediately respond to messages.

City Council Democrats have said for weeks that many of Adams’ cuts to services are unnecessary due to excessively conservative tax revenue projections on the administration’s part.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the body’s Finance Chairman Justin Brannan said Thursday the move to restore parks and sanitation funding “only reinforces the fact that these and many other mid-year cuts were unnecessary.”

“The Council will continue to push the administration to accurately budget, restore its most harmful cuts and take a different approach that prioritizes vital services for New Yorkers,” they said in their written statement.

Adams has countered that his administration is required by law to balance the city’s budget, which by design forces it to base its financial planning on more conservative projections.

He also noted, as he did a day earlier, that the restorations are occurring thanks to what he described as the city’s quickly changing fiscal outlook and coincide with a 20% reduction in the cost the city has to bear due to the migrant crisis. Now, the projected total cost of caring for the migrants is $10 billion, as opposed to the previous $12 billion estimate.

“This is moving and shifting at a rate that we can’t even imagine,” Adams said. “It’s not that clean as everyone is seeing.”

A day earlier, Adams stood in the same spot to announce that four police academy classes would be restored, which will counteract NYPD attrition and ultimately lead to more cops on the street.

The city is also reversing course on FDNY cuts. In November, the administration announced it would eliminate the so-called fifth firefighter role at 20 engine companies across the city and lay off 190 firefighters on long-term disability — but those cost-saving measures are now being shelved as well.

Still, more cuts are likely to be announced as part of the mayor’s preliminary budget for fiscal year 2025, which begins in July.

Andrew Rein, president of the fiscal watchdog Citizens Budget Commission, said the administration “is right to prioritize programs and to increase efficiency, particularly in high-cost areas like support for asylum seekers and migrants.”

“But there should be no mistake,” he added. “The city still needs to significantly reduce planned spending to truly close next year’s budget gap and stabilize the city’s finances.”

Adams did not say on Thursday what will be in his next fiscal plan, which is expected to be unveiled next week.