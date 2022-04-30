U.S. markets closed

Anoto publishes its annual report 2021 and corrects for a minor change in results 2021

Anoto Group AB
·3 min read
  • AOTOF
Anoto Group AB
Anoto Group AB

Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today publishes its annual report 2021. The report is available on the Company’s website, www.anoto.com.

Compared to previously communicated results in the year-end report, Anoto reports two minor changes in the results in the annual report. The first correction is on the consolidated results related to the valuation of goodwill, which was not revalued using exchange rates at 31 December 2021 in the year-end report. By correctly revaluing goodwill based on spot rates at year end 2021, the Group reports a translation gain of MSEK 7.9, which was subsequently included in other comprehensive in the annual report. The corresponding increase in the valuation of goodwill was also reflected in the Group’s consolidated balance sheet, increasing total assets by MSEK 7.9 in the annual report. A further correction on the Group consolidated results relates to the valuations of the Group’s options program. The calculation of the total cost for the stock option programs has been adjusted in 2021 due to changes in the assumptions relating to graded vesting, increasing personnel costs for the 2021 financial year by 1.2 MSEK from what was reported in the year-end report, to a total of 3.5 MSEK. The net impact of the two adjustments to the Group’s consolidated results is a positive effect of MSEK 6.7. The Group’s total comprehensive income for 2021 amounts to MSEK -51.8 compared to what was reported in the year-end report MSEK -58.5 and earnings per share amounts to -0.25 compared to -0.28 in the year-end report.

The stock options adjustment also impacted the parent company results, increasing personnel costs for the 2021 financial year by 1.2 MSEK from what was reported in the year-end report, thereby reducing the parent company’s results for 2021 from MSEK 15.0 reported in the year-end report to MSEK 13.9. This correction has also been updated in the annual report for 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 30, 2022 at 20:30 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachments


