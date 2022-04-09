U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,441.80
    -1,178.76 (-2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

AnPac Bio Appoints Dr. Aidong Chen as New Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board and Miss Sheng Liu as a New Board Member

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anpac Bio, USA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ANPC
Anpac Bio, USA
Anpac Bio, USA

PHILADELPHIA, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that Dr. Aidong Chen has joined the Company as its board director, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Aidong Chen has been a practicing physician and researcher for over 10 years. He has received over 20 global patents on his work and published 91 papers over his career. Dr. Chen has been affiliated with many leading hospitals, including Yijishan Hospital, and Nanjing Medical University. He has replaced Dr. Chris Yu, Company’s founder, who resigned as board director, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Company. As head of China operations of the Company, Dr. Yu will remain with the Company in a senior management role to focus on growing business in China.

The Company will also be adding Sheng “Dorothy” Liu to the Board of Directors, who will be replacing Mr. Chao Feng. Ms. Liu is currently the CEO of Zhongjintai Venture Capital (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a venture capital firm in Shenzhen. She has worked in finance and consulting, including in private equity, for almost ten years. Ms. Liu will be an independent director and will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee and Chairperson of the Nominating Committee.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 150 issued patents as of September 30, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked first globally in multi-cancer screening and detection test sample volume (accumulative to January 2021). AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Company:

Phil Case, Marketing and Investor Relations
Phone: +1-267-810-6776 (US)
Email: phil_case@AnPacbio.com

Investor Relations:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao, President
Phone: +1-917-609-0333 (US)
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company’s future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminologies including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “target,” “aim,” “predict,” “outlook,” “seek,” “goal” “objective,” “assume,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “positioned,” “forecast,” “likely,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to comply with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in the cancer screening and detection market; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our cancer screening and detection tests and our ability to expand our customer base; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protections for our CDA technology and our continued research and development to keep pace with technology developments; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals from the NMPA, the FDA and the relevant U.S. states and have our laboratories certified or accredited by authorities including the CLIA; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; general economic and business conditions in China and elsewhere; our ability to hire and maintain key personnel; our relationship with our major business partners and customers; and the duration of the coronavirus outbreaks and their potential adverse impact on the economic conditions and financial markets and our business and financial performance, such as resulting from reduced commercial activities due to quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by China, the U.S. and many other countries around the world to contain the spread of the virus. Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the “Risk Factors” detailed from time to time in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.


Recommended Stories

  • Axie Infinity Plunges 27% As Builder Takes Blame of the $625M Hack

    The Chief Operating Officer of Sky Mavis said that the launchpad moved to the Ronin Network in an attempt to accommodate more transactions.

  • Spin Master Entertainment Brings Home The Golden Screen Award for PAW Patrol: The Movie™ - Presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

    Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, has won The Golden Screen Award for Feature Film, presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, for its box office hit PAW Patrol: The Movie. The Golden Screen Award recognizes the Canadian film that grossed the highest domestic box office over the time period of Jan 1, 2021 to Feb 24, 2022. The first feature film for Spin Master Entertainment, in association with Nickelodeon Movies

  • The U.S. income tax deadline is coming soon. Here’s what you need to know about filing, extensions, The Child Tax Credit, and more.

    Fortune answers five of the most Googled questions about the 2022 tax season.

  • U.S., China-Focused ETFs Lure Korean Day Traders as Kospi Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s legions of retail traders are piling money into exchange-traded funds, particularly those linked to the U.S. and China, as losses in local stocks prompt them to look abroad for better returns.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Deripaska, Putin’s Daughters Hit by EU SanctionsDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy HP Stock?

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) stock price surged 15% to a 52-week high on April 7 after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) disclosed a new $4.2 billion investment in the PC and printer maker. The purchase gives Berkshire an 11.4% stake in HP and makes it the company's largest shareholder.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot up while Tesla stock raced into the green.

  • How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • Why Novavax Stock Topped the Market on Friday

    The stock market as a whole was a bit under the weather on Friday, with the S&P 500 index slipping by 0.3%. Happily for its investors, vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) didn't catch that bug; its stock rose by nearly 2% on the back of good news for its most important jab. The EUA, which was granted by the Thai Food and Drug Administration, covers individuals at least 18 years of age.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged This Week -- and Could Fall Further

    Investors who thought Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock had bottomed out in March were apparently too optimistic. Interestingly enough, at least one analyst expects Rivian stock to more than double from its current price, but investors are finding it hard to maintain faith in the electric truck start-up.

  • Profit Is About To Boom More Than 300% At 10 Companies

    The earnings season kickoff might be what the S&P 500 needs to shake its malaise. But a profit gusher is coming from a handful of companies.

  • Inflation Is Here to Stay. Here’s How to Adjust Your Portfolio.

    Barron’s identifies 12 funds, from commodities to TIPS offerings, that can help you benefit from rising prices—or dull their impact.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.3% to 7.1%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • Cathie Wood Still Sees Bitcoin Heading to $1 Million

    'We think bitcoin has just begun,' she said. Several companies are fighting for digital wallet primacy, Wood said.