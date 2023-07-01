Anpario's (LON:ANP) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.0735

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of July to £0.0735. This will take the annual payment to 5.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Anpario's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Anpario's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 2.3% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 70%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.03, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.105. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. Anpario has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.3% per year. Growth of 2.3% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Our Thoughts On Anpario's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Anpario's payments are rock solid. While Anpario is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Anpario that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Anpario not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

