U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.30
    -29.98 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,654.65
    -66.47 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,579.21
    -131.79 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,980.38
    -14.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.97
    -4.29 (-4.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.70
    +22.10 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.50
    +0.68 (+2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0891
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7530
    +0.0400 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3029
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4380
    +1.1180 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,028.31
    -1,577.89 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.74
    -32.43 (-3.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,635.06
    -34.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

ANPR System Market worth $4.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO , April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "ANPR System Market by Type (Fixed, Mobile, Portable), Component (ANPR Cameras, ANPR Software, Frame Grabbers, Triggers), Application, End-User (Government, Commercial, Institutions) & Region (North America, APAC, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global ANPR system market is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2027 from USD 3.1 billion in 2022; it is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027. The major factors driving the growth of the ANPR system market include the increasing deployment of ANPR systems in security and surveillance and traffic management applications, infrastructure growth in emerging economies, increasing allocation of funds by various governments on ITS, and the growing use of video analytics technology for intelligent monitoring of vehicles. Additionally, the rapid surge in demand for smart parking solutions is a major driver for the growth of the ANPR system market. The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, Deep Learning, and AI with the ANPR system is promoting the growth of ANPR systems across applications such as access control and road usage charging. Growing number of infrastructure development projects across the world such as the Smart Cities mission and roadways modernization projects are promoting the growth of the ANPR system market. Moreover, surging use of video analytics technology for intelligent monitoring of vehicles is enhancing the growth of the ANPR system market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=140920103

Fixed ANPR Systems to Account for the Largest Share of the ANPR System Market During Forecast Period.

Fixed ANPR systems held the largest share of the ANPR system market in 2021. The increasing usage of fixed ANPR systems for traffic management solutions is a major driver for the sub-segment. With the increasing number of government initiatives across the world to modernize roadways infrastructure, there is a rising demand for improving the monitoring of vehicles and for automated solutions for tolling, which are promoting the growth of the fixed ANPR system market. Fixed ANPR systems are effectively deployed in areas where heavy congestion and traffic are owing to their capability of capturing images in high-speed and high-density traffic environments. Increasing demand for automated parking management solutions is also driving the demand for fixed ANPR systems in airports, car parks, shopping centers, etc. The use of fixed ANPR systems helps reduce the wastage of fuel and time and enhances productivity by reducing excess manpower at toll booths and parking facilities.

ANPR Software to Register Highest CAGR in the ANPR System Market During Forecast Period.

ANPR software is an integral part of the system. The integrated image processing software automatically scans the stream of incoming images for any vehicle and its number plate. ANPR software enables the conversion of captured images into a digital format for electronic storage and future reference. Technological advancements have enabled increased rates of detection and have enhanced accuracy by many folds. Increasing demand for automated solutions such as red-light enforcement, speed detection & enforcement, barrier control, vehicle color, model & build recognition, and several such solutions are promoting the growth of advanced ANPR software.

Browse in-depth TOC on "ANPR System Markethttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/routing-market-207011132.htmlhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/refrigeration-coolers-market-250448757.html"
201 – Tables
56 – Figures
254 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=140920103

Electronic Toll Collection Application to Register Highest CAGR in ANPR System Market During Forecast Period

The market for the electronic toll collection application is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. With an increase in road connectivity, there is an increase in the number of toll booths across the world. To avoid overcrowding and to improve monitoring & detection of vehicles at toll booths, there is an increasing demand for automated solutions, which, in turn, is promoting the usage of ANPR systems for tolling. ANPR systems enable the prevention of scams & frauds and improve the accuracy of road charging systems. Also, the use of ANPR systems helps in reducing the wastage of fuel and the time and excess manpower involved in road charging activities.

ANPR System Market in APAC to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period.

The market in APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing population and urbanization in the region have resulted in an increasing number of vehicles. The governments in the region are actively adopting and implementing infrastructure development projects, several of which are aimed at roadways modernization. In addition, there is a rapid growth in the number of shopping centers, recreational & sports facilities, malls & multiplexes, and car parks, etc. in the region. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for solutions for effective border control and vehicle theft prevention. Owing to these factors, APAC has become one of the fastest-growing markets for ANPR systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria), Siemens (Germany), Conduent, Inc. (US), HikVision (China), Q-Free ASA (Norway), Genetec, Inc. (Canada), Adaptive Recognition (Hungary), Jenoptik Group (Germany), Axis Communications (Sweden), and Nedap (Netherlands) are a few major players in global ANPR System Market.

Related Reports:

Intelligent Transportation System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering, System (Advanced Traffic Management Systems, ITS-enabled Transportation Pricing Systems, and Others), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/anpr-system-market.asp https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/weather-forecasting-services-market.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/precision-guided-munition-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automatic-number-plate-recognition-system.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/aircraft-antenna.asphttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/agricultural-robot.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anpr-system-market-worth-4-8-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301522587.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • Warner Bros Discovery shares gain on first trading day

    Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 0.8% at $24.62, while AT&T stock climbed 2% to $18.62 before the bell. AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter". The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

  • Shopify Plans 10-for-1 Split, Golden Share for Founder CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. said it plans a 10-for-1 stock split and will give Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke a special “founder share” that will preserve his voting power as long as he’s at the company. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineGeotherm

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Downgraded. China and Russia Are Headwinds.

    Nvidia shares were falling in premarket trading Monday after the stock was downgraded by a Baird analyst, who cited concerns over slowing consumer demand exacerbated by the Russian embargo. Nvidia (ticker: NVDA ) stock was down 4% to $221.89 in premarket trading on Monday. Analyst Tristan Gerra lowered his rating on the stock to Neutral from Outperform and slashed his price target to $225 from $360.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term

    In this article, we will look at 10 best tech stocks to buy for the long term. If you want to read about some more winning tech stocks that have upside potential for the long term, go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy For The Long Term. Technology Market Analysis The global information […]

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    If so, you might want to take a look at Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). The consensus price target for Upstart represents a 102% premium over recent prices. Lenders hire Upstart to evaluate individual credit risk.

  • Two Observations From Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Decline

    It is fascinating that even after months of steady declines, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) still trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of close to 30. Yet, there are 2 interesting developments to follow. First, the stock doesn't have a significant short interest, and second – institutional investors are slowly stepping away.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • 10 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to buy now according to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Davidson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Buy Now According to Jim Davidson’s Silver Lake Partners. During the late 1990s […]

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investors were left bewildered after Elon Musk decided not to join the company’s board, leading to a share price swing and increased speculation that the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warn

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • Rouble falls sharply as Russia relaxes some capital controls

    Late on Friday the central bank said it will scrap a 12% commission for buying foreign currency through brokerages from April 11 and lift a temporary ban on selling foreign exchange cash to individuals from April 18. The rouble fell to 82.09 against the dollar at the market opening in Moscow, from the 71 roubles hit on Friday for its strongest since Nov. 11. ITI Capital analysts said Russia receives about $1.4 billion a day in export revenues and the rouble could firm further, given Russian capital controls and shrinking imports.