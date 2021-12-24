U.S. markets closed

ANR Clinic Announces the Launch of a Mobile App to Improve Patient Care

ANR Clinic

ANR Clinic has announced the release of an app to facilitate patients’ communication with ANR Clinic staff, set up reminders, and search for answers to common questions.

Tampa, FL, USA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The leading opioid treatment clinic has announced the launch of a mobile application that will make it seamless for patients to connect with ANR Clinic Staff. The ANR Clinic app is now available for iOS and Android devices. The application is designed specifically in mind with the ANR patient and the post- treatment optimization process. Patients will be able to use the app to set up medication reminders, track follow-up appointments and seek answers to the most frequently asked questions.

ANR addresses opioid dependency by using modern medical knowledge of what brain function looks like before opioid use, in addition to the neuroadaptation that occurs from nervous system exposure to opioids. ANR Treatment utilizes modern medicine to re-regulate the endorphin system and receptors, returning the brain to its a pre-opioid dependent state.

The ANR Treatment has helped over 24,000 patients worldwide free themselves from opioid dependency. The clinic strongly believes that the new mobile app will make it easier and faster for patients to contact their medical team and receive advise throughout their optimization journey.

Readers can find out more about the ANR Clinic app by visiting https://anrclinic.com/mobileapp/

“The mobile app is designed to present patients with numerous benefits, allowing them to have loads of resources whenever they need them. We are very proud of the most innovative feature, which is the medication reminder, that is essential for patients recovering from opioid addiction. The app will also allow doctors to keep track of the patient’s progress and push towards optimizing their endorphin system.” Said Ben Waismann CEO of ANR Clinic.

He added, “ANR extends its commitment to patients even after being discharged from hospital. Post-discharge, patients are regularly checked on by our medical team, and their optimization is discussed. We also go over post-treatment medications and their dosages. We’ve made the app very easy and user friendly. It can be used by anyone, regardless of their device type. We’re planning further enhancements in the coming weeks.”

About ANR Clinic

Dr. Waismann who pioneered Rapid Detox 25 years ago, redefined the treatment of opioids addiction and has achieved unparalleled worldwide success with ANR.

ANR Clinic uses cutting-edge medical treatments and modern medicine to help individuals addicted to opioids. The clinic achieves its vision with innovation, offering patients the best resources to recover. ANR Clinic sees itself as a significant player champion in helping the fight to combat the opioid epidemic.

Website: https://anrclinic.com/

CONTACT: Name: Olga Medowska Organization: ANR Clinic - Advanced Opioid Treatment Center Address: 2002 N Lois Ave Suite 150 Tampa, FL 33607 USA Phone: (813) 295-7380


