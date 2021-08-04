U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

Anritsu, in Collaboration with Qualcomm, Verifies Industry-first Dual Connectivity Test for 5G New Radio Standalone Mode

·2 min read

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that the first Dual Connectivity Protocol Conformance test for 5G New Radio (NR) Standalone (SA) has been verified on the 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR powered by the Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System.

The first Dual Connectivity Protocol Conformance test for 5G NR Standalone (SA) has been verified on the Anritsu 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR powered by the Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System.

NR Dual Connectivity (NR DC) allows a device to connect to two 5G NR serving nodes concurrently, enabling higher throughput, better coverage, and improved latency and reliability.

This is the first test where NR SA is operated over millimeter Wave (mmWave), and sub-6 GHz frequencies simultaneously. 5G devices can now take advantage of the wider reach of mid-band sub-6 GHz frequencies, along with the high data rates supported by mmWave.

"Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies continues to grow stronger with a focus on leading-edge features like NR DC," said Hideharu Tsukamoto, Director of 1st Solution Marketing Dept. at Anritsu.

The conformance tests are defined by 3GPP in TS 38.523 and have been submitted to 3GPP RAN WG5 (Radio Access Network Working Group 5) by Anritsu and others. These tests will also be submitted to GCF (Global Certification Forum) CAG (Certification Agreement Group), and PTCRB (PCS Type Certification Review Board) PVG (PTCRB Validation Group) for approval in the upcoming meetings.

Product Outline: 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR
The 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR is registered with both the GCF and PTCRB as Test Platform 251. The ME7834NR is a test platform for 3GPP-based Protocol Conformance Test (PCT) and Carrier Acceptance Testing (CAT) of mobile devices incorporating Multiple Radio Access Technologies. It supports 5G NR in both Standalone and Non-Standalone mode, in addition to LTE, LTE-Advanced, LTE-A Pro, and W-CDMA. When combined with Anritsu's OTA RF chamber MA8171A and RF converters, the ME7834NR covers the sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G frequency bands.

About Anritsu
Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anritsu-in-collaboration-with-qualcomm-verifies-industry-first-dual-connectivity-test-for-5g-new-radio-standalone-mode-301348623.html

SOURCE Anritsu Company

