Ansarada Group Limited's (ASX:AND) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

It's not a stretch to say that Ansarada Group Limited's (ASX:AND) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 3x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Software industry in Australia, where the median P/S ratio is around 2.5x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Ansarada Group Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Ansarada Group has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Ansarada Group would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 7.2% gain to the company's revenues. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 56% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 14% each year over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 20% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Ansarada Group is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Given that Ansarada Group's revenue growth projections are relatively subdued in comparison to the wider industry, it comes as a surprise to see it trading at its current P/S ratio. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

