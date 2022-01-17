Ansermo L. Arthur, MD, FACC is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AIKEN, S.C., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansermo L. Arthur, MD, FACC, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Interventional Cardiologist for his outstanding work in Medical practice and in acknowledgment of his work at the Carolina Heart and Vascular Center.

Dr. Arthur is a triple board-certified Interventional Cardiologist who sees patients in the Aiken, SC area. He is currently practicing at both locations of the Carolina Heart and Vascular Center, at 137 Miracle Ln NW, in Aiken, SC, and 440 Society Hill Dr. Suite 202 in Aiken, SC, where he treats adults over 21 for cardiovascular conditions.



Patients seek out Dr. Arthur for his expertise in multiple kinds of cardiovascular issues, including carotid stents, peripheral vascular disease, coronary angioplasty, phlebology, venous ablation, and micro embolectomy. His general cardiology interests include stress testing, pacemaker therapy, and preventive cardiology.



Dr. Arthur is a specialist in Interventional Cardiology, which uses specialized catheters and other techniques to examine and treat heart conditions. He has additional cardiology training for angioplasties and stents. He addresses issues such as coronary artery disease, vascular disease, structural heart disease, and congenital heart defects.



Outside of his clinical practice, Dr. Arthur also served in the US Army on active duty for three years and as a member of the reserves for 12 years. His service was at the US Army Medical Corps at Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Augusta, GA, where he attained the rank of Major.



Before starting his career in medicine, Dr. Arthur first attended Northern Arizona University, graduating Summa Cum Laude with his Bachelor of Science degree in Radiology in 1981. He next attended the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson, where he graduated with his Medical degree in 1987. Dr. Arthur then completed a residency in Pediatrics and Internal Medicine at Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospitals in Connecticut in 1991. Dr. Arthur then completed a Fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease at Brown University Affiliated Hospitals in 1991.



As a result of his years of education and training, he is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC), and is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and the National Board Of Physicians. In order to become board-certified physicians have to pass regular exams in each subspecialty, recertify with recurring testing, and partake in ongoing educational courses. Dr. Arthur has now been a practicing physician in South Carolina for over three decades.



To remain abreast of developments in the Cardiology field, he is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a member of the American Heart Association. Dr. Arthur is also affiliated with Carolina Heart and Vascular Center and Aiken Regional Medical Centers. In addition, Dr. Arthur is a member of the Aikenites, a civic association of professional men who mentor local students and provide scholarship support.



On a personal note, Dr. Arthur is a licensed and instrument-rated pilot. He has a private pilot's license, and enjoys flying for both business and pleasure.



Dr. Arthur would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his senior partner, and mentor, David Cundey, MD.

For more information, visit www.aikenphysicians.com/services/cardiology.

