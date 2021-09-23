Ansira Announces The Channel Effect, An Event Focused on Innovation and the Future of Channel Marketing

The virtual event features thought leadership across multiple industries, from both the brand and partner perspectives

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing technology and services firm, today announced The Channel Effect, a virtual event on September 29, 2021. The inaugural event was created by Ansira to provide a platform for Channel marketers to discuss the evolution of Channel programs.

"Channel Partner Marketing is rapidly changing, and brands with distributed sales are looking ahead to ensure they are innovating for and empowering their partner ecosystem," said EVP of Ansira Channel Andy Arnold. "It is evident by the enthusiastic response to The Channel Effect from hundreds of Channel marketers across more than 100 major brands in various verticals, that the future of Channel and the desire to innovate and modernize partner programs are hot topics. What I find most exciting about the event is the opportunity for discussion from the perspective of both partners and brands, but also the opportunity for inspiration across industries."

The Channel Effect highlights include:

A keynote speech by Omar Johnson, former CMO of Beats by Dre and former VP of Marketing at Apple, who will share insights on engaging your ecosystem with curiosity and creativity. Johnson has also been named a "Brand Genius" by Adweek and one of the "Most Innovative CMOs" by Business Insider.

Thought leaders from Citrix, Porsche Cars North America, World Wide Technology, R&A Marketing, Cisco AppDynamics, Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert, and Mark Miller Subaru.

The insightful agenda includes:

The Channel Effect Innovation Awards recognize people and programs who are truly innovating the future of Channel.

Event registration will be open through Tuesday, September 28, and it is free to attend the event.

