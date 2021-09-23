U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Ansira Announces The Channel Effect, An Event Focused on Innovation and the Future of Channel Marketing

·3 min read

The virtual event features thought leadership across multiple industries, from both the brand and partner perspectives

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing technology and services firm, today announced The Channel Effect, a virtual event on September 29, 2021. The inaugural event was created by Ansira to provide a platform for Channel marketers to discuss the evolution of Channel programs.

The Channel Effect hosted by Ansira
The Channel Effect hosted by Ansira

"Channel Partner Marketing is rapidly changing, and brands with distributed sales are looking ahead to ensure they are innovating for and empowering their partner ecosystem," said EVP of Ansira Channel Andy Arnold. "It is evident by the enthusiastic response to The Channel Effect from hundreds of Channel marketers across more than 100 major brands in various verticals, that the future of Channel and the desire to innovate and modernize partner programs are hot topics. What I find most exciting about the event is the opportunity for discussion from the perspective of both partners and brands, but also the opportunity for inspiration across industries."

The Channel Effect highlights include:

  • A keynote speech by Omar Johnson, former CMO of Beats by Dre and former VP of Marketing at Apple, who will share insights on engaging your ecosystem with curiosity and creativity. Johnson has also been named a "Brand Genius" by Adweek and one of the "Most Innovative CMOs" by Business Insider.

  • Thought leaders from Citrix, Porsche Cars North America, World Wide Technology, R&A Marketing, Cisco AppDynamics, Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert, and Mark Miller Subaru.

  • The insightful agenda includes:

  • The Channel Effect Innovation Awards recognize people and programs who are truly innovating the future of Channel.

Event registration will be open through Tuesday, September 28, and it is free to attend the event.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA
An independent, global marketing technology and services firm, Ansira believes in transparent partnerships to meet clients where they are on their customer experience journey. Ansira designs relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments; strengthening relationships, cultivating brand loyalists, and assuring profitable client growth. Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their channel sales ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 380 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of June 30, 2021, had $81 billion in assets under management. With 14 offices in 11 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 245 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com or www.linkedin.com/company/advent-international

Media Contact: Megan Duran
Megan.Duran@Ansira.com
972.663.1380

(PRNewsfoto/Ansira Partners, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Ansira Partners, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansira-announces-the-channel-effect-an-event-focused-on-innovation-and-the-future-of-channel-marketing-301384327.html

SOURCE Ansira Partners, Inc.

