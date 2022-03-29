U.S. markets closed

Ansira Hosts EiQ, A Virtual Event Focused on Email Marketing, Customer Experience, and Loyalty

·3 min read

ST. LOUIS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), a global independent marketing technology and services firm, has released the 2022 schedule for their annual EiQ event. Founded in 2017, EiQ will take place April 5, 2022, and will bring thought leaders, current trends, and innovative best practices to an audience of brand marketers across varying industry verticals including retail, technology, restaurant, and auto.

Ansira Hosts EiQ, A Virtual Event Focused on Email Marketing, Customer Experience, and Loyalty, on Tuesday, April 5
Ansira Hosts EiQ, A Virtual Event Focused on Email Marketing, Customer Experience, and Loyalty, on Tuesday, April 5

"In an environment where it's harder than ever to capture and keep customers loyal to brands, EiQ provides an opportunity for Ansira to connect some of the best minds in marketing to share their brand perspectives. Innovation is at the heart of this annual event, where thought leaders discuss how to influence and innovate email marketing, CX, and loyalty," said Ansira Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Jo Sands. "Many of the clients we work with at Ansira operate within a distributed ecosystem – such as with franchisees, agents, dealerships, partners or distributors – which increases the complexity of driving seamless customer experiences. Our expertise, along with our recent recognition as a Strong Performer in Forrester's Loyalty Service Providers Wave, gives us a distinctive platform to connect our audience with people and topics that will drive meaningful engagement and loyalty to brands."

EiQ agenda highlights include:

  • Keynote speaker Ken Schmidt, Author and former Director of Communications at Harley-Davidson

  • Featured speakers from organizations including: Brinker International, Domino's, Teladoc, Kickstarter, Raymour & Flanigan, Edible Arrangements, and Forrester Research

  • Awards honoring this year's "Email Maverick," "Email Whiz," "CX Conductor," and "Loyalty Luminary"

  • Insightful sessions like "Connect to Keep," "Human Connection Through Technology Enabling Personalization," "Content is King: Building Community Through CX," "Edge of the Inbox," "EiQ 2022 Trend Report," and "Creating Connections Across Sales & Marketing to Drive Growth"

  • Ansira is joined by this year's sponsors Bloomreach, Oracle CrowdTwist, MessageGears, Adobe, Women of Email, and Iterable

Registration will remain open through Sunday April 3, 2022, with options including a free pass for brand marketers, or $199 for marketing technology vendors.

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA:
Ansira is an independent, global marketing technology and services firm that empowers companies operating in a distributed ecosystem to improve performance by realizing a connected marketplace.

Ansira and its subsidiary Sincro enable brands and their agents, franchisees, dealers, and distributors to drive demand, create seamless customer experiences, and drive revenue through marketing services and proprietary technology platforms.

Teams operating across the US, Europe, South Asia, and Oceania, arm brands and their ecosystems with digital offerings, channel partner marketing technology and services, and local marketing technology to make these experiences possible. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn, and to learn more about Sincro, visit SincroDigital.com or LinkedIn.

ABOUT ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in 390 private equity investments across 42 countries, and as of September 30, 2021, had $86 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 255 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Megan Duran
Megan.Duran@Ansira.com
972.663.1380

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansira-hosts-eiq-a-virtual-event-focused-on-email-marketing-customer-experience-and-loyalty-301513172.html

SOURCE Ansira Partners, Inc.

