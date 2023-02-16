AnswerThePublic Elevates Marketing Content with Search Demand Insights

Search Volume and CPC Data Now Available, AI Content to Follow

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, unveils a new feature in its popular keyword research and content ideation tool, AnswerThePublic offering users in-depth search volume and cost-per-click (CPC) data.

The new addition enhances the platform's value for content creators and marketers seeking to boost their online presence. Search volume and CPC metrics unlock insights into the most profitable and low-competition keywords, saving time and creating efficiencies in the research process. Search demand is a critical component of any successful marketing strategy, and this data allows users to more effectively target their audience and facilitate informed decision-making in marketing initiatives.

"AnswerThePublic allows marketers to leverage data from the largest focus group in the world. It’s a goldmine of consumer insights that can be used to create fresh, ultra-useful content, products, and services - the kind your customers really want,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “The ability to mine massive data sets to identify consumer interest, needs and wants is one of the most powerful yet underused strategies for content and search marketers."

The product feature roadmap is also informed by consumer insights. A recent user survey revealed many AnswerThePublic users are leveraging the tool for their search engine optimization efforts and to facilitate more efficient content creation.

The next feature coming soon to AnswerThePublic and Ubersuggest is GPT 3.5-powered content creation functionality. Keyword phrases and content ideas found on AnswerThePublic have successfully passed prompt tests for AI interfaces like ChatGPT.

Every month over 500,000 users leverage AnswerThePublic for search listening insights to create content. The functionality will enable users to generate content based on keywords and ideas found on the platform using the same technology behind ChatGPT and other OpenAI products.

"Beyond offering keywords and content ideas, we want to be a part of the content creation journey from start to finish,” said Carlos Magno, Managing Director of AnswerThePublic and Ubersuggest. “This starts with data-informed decisions based on our datasets of over six billion keywords’ search demand metrics and continues by accelerating content creation through Artificial Intelligence.”

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 15 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

