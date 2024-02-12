Is ANSYS (ANSS) an Attractive Stock?

NZS Capital, LLC, an investment management company, released its “NZS Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The flagship strategy was up 16% (net) compared to 11% for the Morningstar Global Target Market Exposure (NR) index. An increasing consensus on rate cuts in 2024 created a positive backdrop for growth equities. The Magnificent Seven, who had outperformed the market for three quarters, fared similarly in the fourth quarter, benefiting active managers who avoided chasing momentum bets. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

NZS Capital stated the following regarding ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"IT remains an important area, however, and we made some adjustments. We sold Autodesk to divert capital to other, more attractive software companies, such as ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The firm’s simulation software drives product innovation and reduces time to market with virtual modeling rather than slower and more cumbersome prototyping. Our portfolio reflects an interest in innovation beyond the mega platforms."

