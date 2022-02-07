U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,499.15
    -1.38 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,130.28
    +40.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,085.81
    -12.19 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.53
    +11.18 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -0.43 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    +10.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.52 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0490
    -0.1510 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,826.49
    +2,215.65 (+5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.84
    +22.08 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.30
    +69.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Ansys Joins Intel Foundry Services' Design Ecosystem Alliance as an Inaugural Member

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ANSS

Ansys and others unite with Intel Foundry Services to equip the semiconductor industry with best-in-class electronic design automation (EDA) tools and simulation solutions

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Ansys Redhawk-SC power integrity simulation results are used to verify single chips and multi-die 3D-IC systems.
Ansys Redhawk-SC power integrity simulation results are used to verify single chips and multi-die 3D-IC systems.

/ Key Highlights

  • Ansys supports Intel Foundry Services (IFS) as a pioneer and advocate of the semiconductor industry

  • Ansys' gold-standard EDA tools and multiphysics simulation solutions will enable IFS to deliver industry-leading bespoke silicon to their customers

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced its inaugural partnership to IFS Accelerator – EDA Alliance to provide best-in-class EDA tools and simulation solutions that will support customer innovation, including bespoke silicon for customizable three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D-IC) designs.

By leveraging Ansys' market-leading multiphysics solutions, IFS Accelerator will make silicon technology available to customers to design uniquely innovative chips. Ansys' cutting-edge EDA and simulation tools will enable mutual customers to reduce design barriers, minimize design risk and cost, and accelerate time-to-market.

The IFS Accelerator will foster collaborative innovation with world-leading EDA, design services and IP partners to provide a comprehensive design ecosystem with premium process technologies, advanced packaging technologies, and manufacturing capabilities.

"We are excited to announce the IFS Accelerator – EDA Alliance as a major step forward for Intel's foundry ambitions," said Rahul Goyal, VP and GM of Intel Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement. "Together with Ansys and other partners, this alliance will create advanced flows and methodologies, and accelerate productivity by combining our knowledge, resources, and shared passion to drive electronic design."

The advanced packaging technologies allow multiple chips to be placed together within system-in-package (SiP) designs for greatly increased capacity, performance, and flexibility. This leads to completely new kinds of integrated systems.

"IFS is built to help meet the growing global demand for semiconductors. Ansys is a proud supporter of the semiconductor industry," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the electronics and semiconductor business unit at Ansys. "It is also a privilege to partner with IFS as one of the leading EDA vendors in its newly formed alliance. We meet this opportunity with enthusiasm and offer our unwavering support to enable our customers to access silicon technology to design with innovation."

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts




Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


marykate.joyce@ansys.com



Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


kelsey.debriyn@ansys.com

Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.)
Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-joins-intel-foundry-services-design-ecosystem-alliance-as-an-inaugural-member-301476270.html

SOURCE Ansys

Recommended Stories

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyTech Leads Stock Ga

  • Frontier, Spirit Airlines still going to be ‘hassle to use’ after merger deal, strategist says

    Boyd Group International President Mike Boyd joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines' plans to merge in a carrier deal valued at $6.6 billion and what the merger will mean for the airline industry.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • Why Bitcoin accounting rules make it better to invest in 'a stack of comic books'

    Bitcoin's recent slump has made the strategy of putting crypto on balance sheets riskier.

  • Alphabet, PayPal and 7 Other Stocks That Can Thrive in a Labor Shortage

    Happy workers lead to happy investors, according to nonprofit Just Capital abides by. Alphabet and PayPal are among the companies treat workers well.

  • 5 popular financial rules you might want to ditch

    Even experienced investors might rely on maxims that are outdated and no longer serving your financial well-being.

  • Tesla hired more than 28,500 full-time employees in 2021

    Tesla Inc. hired 28,533 employees in 2021, to boost its workforce by 40.3%, according to the electric vehicle maker's annual report. In a

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • USDA to spend $1 billion to promote climate-friendly agriculture

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion in pilot projects that promote farming, ranching and forestry practices that cut greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store climate-warming carbon, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters. The agency is due to announce the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program later on Monday. The program will tap funds from the USDA's Commodity Credit Corporation, which provides up to $30 billion annually from the U.S. Treasury to help stabilize agricultural product prices and support farm income.

  • Career expert: Here’s how to find happiness again at your job

    Beverly Jones, an executive career coach and author of newly released “Find Your Happy at Work,” offered her advice on how to find greater happiness at work.

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November

  • Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending this year - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen does not expect the global shortage of semiconductors to end this year although it should further ease slightly in the second half, a board member was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. "The volatile situation will affect us at least beyond the first half of this year," Murat Aksel, the head of procurement on the Volkswagen board said in an interview with Automobilwoche. Carmakers around the world have been hit by a shortage of semiconductors caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions as well as soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.

  • See which global business leader most closely shares your views on crypto and Big Tech

    Even among Big Tech’s haters and defenders, there isn't agreement on cryptocurrencies. Answer six questions to find out how your views compare.

  • Regulators, plaintiff's lawyers scrutinize Oracle-Cerner deal

    Regulators are set to complete an antitrust review of the $28 billion deal later this month — unless they have questions.

  • Mistango Announces Start of 5,200 meter Drilling Program at its Omega Gold Project

    Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 5,200 metre Phase 1 drill program on its Omega Gold Project (Omega, or the Project), near Larder Lake, Ontario, that includes a segment of the Larder Cadillac Fault Zone which is a regionally important structure associated with gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The property includes the former Omega Mine where Resources of 219.8 Koz (Indicated) and 365.4 Moz (Inferred) ar

  • China May Need to Rebuild Its Oil Stockpiles, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices, already up around 20% this year, could be boosted by China potentially replenishing its inventories and financial investors increasing their long positions, according to Vitol Group.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $18

  • New Jobs for Burned-Out Teachers Mean Learning the Rules of the Corporate World

    Educators are in demand in the private sector, but many lack a compass for charting a job search.