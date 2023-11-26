ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ANSYS:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = US$564m ÷ (US$6.7b - US$634m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, ANSYS has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Software industry average of 8.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for ANSYS

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ANSYS compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering ANSYS here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at ANSYS doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. However it looks like ANSYS might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On ANSYS' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by ANSYS' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 84% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Story continues

ANSYS could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

While ANSYS may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.