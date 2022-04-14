U.S. markets closed

ANSYS TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS ON MAY 4, 2022

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that the Company expects to release its first quarter earnings on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by Ajei Gopal, president and chief executive officer and Nicole Anasenes, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 5, 2022 to discuss first quarter 2022 results and future outlook.

Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.)
Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.)

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

What: Ansys First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When: May 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the enclosed link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10164278/f1c3377cf4

You may also register for the conference call by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://investors.ansys.com and clicking on Events & Presentations and click on the event or go to Quarterly Results under the Financials section and click on the Webcast link.

The following will be available on the corporate website https://investors.ansys.com at or prior to the time of the conference call: a link to the live audio webcast of the call as well as the earnings press release and earnings prepared remarks.

For those who do not have internet access or are unable to pre-register, simply join the call on the day of the event by dialing (855) 239-2942 (US) or (412) 542-4124 (CAN and INT'L). Ask the operator to join you into the Ansys Conference Call.

The call will be recorded with replay available within two hours after the call at https://investors.ansys.com or at (877) 344-7529 (US), (855) 669-9658 (toll-free Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (INT'L). Passcode: 9408660.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–F

/ Contacts

Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


kelsey.debriyn@ansys.com



Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


marykate.joyce@ansys.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-to-release-first-quarter-2022-earnings-on-may-4-2022-301526070.html

SOURCE Ansys

