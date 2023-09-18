U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.50
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,955.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,397.00
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,867.60
    +2.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.49
    +0.72 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.90
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.35
    +0.56 (+4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2398
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6120
    -0.2230 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,222.98
    +620.41 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    582.35
    +10.34 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,687.58
    -23.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,533.09
    +364.99 (+1.10%)
     
Programming Alert:

NEXT: Colonizing the Moon airs today at 10 a.m. ET

Ant to Pull Out of $100 Million Fund in Retreat From Crypto

Zheping Huang and Lulu Yilun Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech behemoth Ant Group Co. is planning to unwind its investment in A&T Capital, retreating from a $100 million vehicle that was central to its bet on a turbulent digital-asset arena, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The move comes months after A&T’s founding partner Yu Jun resigned, around the time the firm started an investigation into his behavior in the workplace. Yu, a former Ant executive, helped the Jack Ma-backed fintech conglomerate set up A&T to invest in offshore crypto projects.

It’s unclear if the venture firm will continue to operate or snag a new investor, the people said, asking to remain unidentified discussing a private matter. Its website returned a timed-out error to users as of Monday afternoon. An Ant spokesperson and Yu didn’t respond to requests for comment. A representative for A&T didn’t respond to a messaged request for comment.

Founded in April 2021, A&T has invested in some of crypto’s hottest startups, including digital-asset lender Matrixport and Ethereum software maker ConsenSys. Ant is a major investor in A&T.

Crypto venture funding slid to the lowest since 2020 in the second quarter, PitchBook data showed. The drop followed last year’s virtual-asset meltdown and came amid an explosion of interest in artificial intelligence technology.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.