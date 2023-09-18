Ant to Pull Out of $100 Million Fund in Retreat From Crypto
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech behemoth Ant Group Co. is planning to unwind its investment in A&T Capital, retreating from a $100 million vehicle that was central to its bet on a turbulent digital-asset arena, according to people familiar with the matter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
How Auto Executives Misread the UAW Ahead of Historic Strike
Europe Is Better Prepared If Trump Wins Again, Germany’s Baerbock Says
The move comes months after A&T’s founding partner Yu Jun resigned, around the time the firm started an investigation into his behavior in the workplace. Yu, a former Ant executive, helped the Jack Ma-backed fintech conglomerate set up A&T to invest in offshore crypto projects.
It’s unclear if the venture firm will continue to operate or snag a new investor, the people said, asking to remain unidentified discussing a private matter. Its website returned a timed-out error to users as of Monday afternoon. An Ant spokesperson and Yu didn’t respond to requests for comment. A representative for A&T didn’t respond to a messaged request for comment.
Founded in April 2021, A&T has invested in some of crypto’s hottest startups, including digital-asset lender Matrixport and Ethereum software maker ConsenSys. Ant is a major investor in A&T.
Crypto venture funding slid to the lowest since 2020 in the second quarter, PitchBook data showed. The drop followed last year’s virtual-asset meltdown and came amid an explosion of interest in artificial intelligence technology.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How Sam Bankman-Fried’s Elite Parents Enabled His Crypto Empire
The Massive Guatemalan Operation That Wants to Sell Americans Their Old Clothes Back
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.