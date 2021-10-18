U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,114.00
    -57.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,072.50
    -62.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.50
    -7.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.29
    +1.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.60
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0270 (+1.74%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    -2.34 (-12.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3650
    +0.6880 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,239.19
    +1,578.54 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.60
    +82.39 (+5.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Antarctica Advisors Acts as Exclusive Investment Banking Advisor to Northern Wind Inc. in its 100% Sale to ACON Investments, LLC

·2 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica Advisors LLC, the leading Seafood Industry-focused M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Northern Wind Inc. ("Northern Wind"), one of the leading scallop processors in the US, in its sale to ACON Investments LLC ("ACON"), a Washington, DC private equity fund with global presence and over $6.0 billion in raised capital. The acquisition of Northern Wind is an integral part of ACON's strategy to build a newly minted North American sustainable seafood processor and distributor, Atlantic Sustainable Catch ("ASC").

Northern Wind is a leading producer of scallops and other premium seafood, serving some of North America's largest retailers. Ken Melanson and Mike Fernandes founded the company in 1987 and continue to oversee the business's operations today. Northern Wind has 150 employees across three locations in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

As part of the transaction, existing owners and the management team will continue to provide leadership at ASC and will be meaningful shareholders and partners alongside ACON.

Ken Melanson, President and Co-Founder of Norther Wind, commented: "The combination of Northern Wind with ACON's newly-acquired seafood assets will enhance our company's market position and access to resources for the benefit of all of our stakeholders. Antarctica Advisors played a key role in helping us navigate this complex sale process, identifying the right financial partner, dispensing senior level M&A advise, and negotiating the best possible deal for our shareholders, management team and employees."

Ignacio Kleiman, Managing Partner of Antarctica Advisors, commented: "The acquisition of Northern Wind by ACON, as part of a successful three-company merger to create a new leading US-Canadian player, is a game-changer in the North American Seafood Industry. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to be able to apply our Seafood Sector knowledge and transactional expertise to help open a new chapter for one of the Industry's crown jewels."

Antarctica Advisors is the leading US-based, independent investment banking firm providing corporate clients in the global Seafood Industry with specialized M&A advisory as well as equity and debt capital raising services. The firm's highly specialized Seafood Team is comprised of experienced professionals with significant knowledge across the Seafood Industry, as well as a proven track record of successful transaction execution.

Antarctica Advisors LLC is a licensed broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antarctica-advisors-acts-as-exclusive-investment-banking-advisor-to-northern-wind-inc-in-its-100-sale-to-acon-investments-llc-301401331.html

SOURCE Antarctica Advisors

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks and U.S. futures slid Monday as surging energy prices cemented worries about inflation and Chinese growth slowed. Bond yields rose. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the

  • This Chinese Tech Giant Just Got a Big-Time Fine, So Why Is Its Stock Skyrocketing?

    Chinese stocks have sold off en masse since the Spring, but is now the time for aggressive investors to go bargain-hunting in the Middle Kingdom? One indication could be the recent case of Meituan (OTC: MPNGF), the largest food delivery company in China, with businesses in daily deals, hotel bookings, community e-commerce, restaurant software, and grocery and drugstore delivery. On Oct. 8, China's State Administration for Market Regulation imposed a $534 million fine on Meituan -- a penalty for abusing its dominant market share in food delivery to force restaurants into exclusivity arrangements.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

    Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A round include BMW iVentures, Detroit-based Assembly Ventures and Chicago-based Volta Energy Technologies, which is partnered with Argonne National Laboratories. Another investor is Singapore-based electronics manufacturer Flex Ltd, which is also a strategic partner with ONE.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • First U.S. bitcoin ETF looks set to debut Monday or Tuesday from ProShares Trust

    ProShares looked set to be the first bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to sources and fund specialists.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • Jamie Dimon keeps blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless' — try these 3 safe havens instead

    Dimon isn't a fan of Bitcoin. Protect your portfolio from inflation this way.

  • What You Need To Know About QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows...

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • UK crypto deals surge to $170bn as it steals a march on Europe

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, made up 27% of the UK’s transaction value, while ethereum and wrapped ethereum made up 40%.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.

  • The Threat of Stagflation Is Haunting Investors. Here’s How Scared You Should Be.

    Despite recent slowing, U.S. economy is posting solid growth. And the nation has had trouble sustaining even 4% annual inflation over the past 40 years.

  • Suze Orman: These 5 moves will keep you out of the poorhouse in retirement

    When it comes down to it, the greatest threat to your comfort in retirement is you.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • What to Watch for in GE's Earnings

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) upcoming earnings report is unlikely to produce any significant surprises on a headline basis. After all, management tends to give wide guidance ranges, and CEO Larry Culp spoke extensively about trading conditions at a conference in mid-September. Investors will be very interested in putting the pieces together to build a picture for 2022 and beyond.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want to invest in tech, but not a trillion-dollar mega-cap? Consider this motley trio of top tech stocks instead.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Beat Supply Chain Disruptions

    For these outstanding businesses, recent worldwide fulfillment woes are just another opportunity to shine.