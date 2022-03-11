Antarctica Advisors acts as exclusive M&A advisor to Greece's Kefalonia Fisheries in its majority sale to Spain's Grupo Profand

CEPHALONIA, Greece, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica Advisors, the leading seafood industry-focused M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Kefalonia Fisheries, a successful Greek producer of sea bass and sea brim, in its majority sale to Grupo Profand, one of Spain's largest seafood companies and a top global player.

The arrival of Kefalonia Fisheries to Profand's family boosts the groups' presence in the aquaculture production, specifically in sea bream and sea bass. The Greek company is fully vertically integrated with 150 employees that work in 4 fish farms, 2 packaging plants and a hatchery for the production of eggs and smolts, which will join the over 2.500 Profand's current employees.

"The seafood M&A team at Antarctica Advisors leveraged its knowledge of the aquaculture sector and its relationships in the European market, to successfully identify the right long-term partner to help us take our company to the next level. They effectively engineered, negotiated and executed a carefully structured transaction to address our needs, achieving a win-win outcome", said Lara Barazi-Geroulanou, CEO of Kefalonia Fisheries.

Enrique Garcia, CEO of Grupo Profand: "Thanks to this addition we strengthen our position within the sea bream, sea bass and corvina families, being able to control all the stages of the production process.

Ignacio Kleiman, Managing Partner of Antarctica Advisors, commented: "This new trans-European partnership that is being formed will benefit Kefalonia, ensuring it market expansion and continuing the institutionalization of this well-regarded family company to ensure its long-term future. It just strengthens the base for a continued success story"

Awarded the "Most Prolific Advisor in the Seafood Industry" title by the specialized media, Antarctica Advisors is the leading US-based, independent investment banking firm, providing its Seafood Industry clients around the world with knowledge-based M&A advisory as well as equity and debt capital raising services. The firm's highly specialized seafood team is comprised of experienced professionals with a proven track record of successful transaction execution.

