U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,300.25
    +43.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,448.00
    +296.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,732.00
    +146.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,030.50
    +19.60 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.22
    +3.20 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.40
    -11.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    -0.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1011
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.14
    -2.31 (-7.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.9210
    +0.7910 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,238.54
    +146.66 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.62
    +1.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.85
    +64.76 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Antarctica Advisors acts as exclusive M&A advisor to Greece's Kefalonia Fisheries in its majority sale to Spain's Grupo Profand

·1 min read

CEPHALONIA, Greece, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antarctica Advisors, the leading seafood industry-focused M&A advisory firm, acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Kefalonia Fisheries, a successful Greek producer of sea bass and sea brim, in its majority sale to Grupo Profand, one of Spain's largest seafood companies and a top global player.

The arrival of Kefalonia Fisheries to Profand's family boosts the groups' presence in the aquaculture production, specifically in sea bream and sea bass. The Greek company is fully vertically integrated with 150 employees that work in 4 fish farms, 2 packaging plants and a hatchery for the production of eggs and smolts, which will join the over 2.500 Profand's current employees.

"The seafood M&A team at Antarctica Advisors leveraged its knowledge of the aquaculture sector and its relationships in the European market, to successfully identify the right long-term partner to help us take our company to the next level. They effectively engineered, negotiated and executed a carefully structured transaction to address our needs, achieving a win-win outcome", said Lara Barazi-Geroulanou, CEO of Kefalonia Fisheries.

Enrique Garcia, CEO of Grupo Profand: "Thanks to this addition we strengthen our position within the sea bream, sea bass and corvina families, being able to control all the stages of the production process.

Ignacio Kleiman, Managing Partner of Antarctica Advisors, commented: "This new trans-European partnership that is being formed will benefit Kefalonia, ensuring it market expansion and continuing the institutionalization of this well-regarded family company to ensure its long-term future. It just strengthens the base for a continued success story"

Awarded the "Most Prolific Advisor in the Seafood Industry" title by the specialized media, Antarctica Advisors is the leading US-based, independent investment banking firm, providing its Seafood Industry clients around the world with knowledge-based M&A advisory as well as equity and debt capital raising services. The firm's highly specialized seafood team is comprised of experienced professionals with a proven track record of successful transaction execution.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antarctica-advisors-acts-as-exclusive-ma-advisor-to-greeces-kefalonia-fisheries-in-its-majority-sale-to-spains-grupo-profand-301500638.html

SOURCE Antarctica Advisors

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Earnings Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

    While online gambling has attracted a lot of interest and generated additional revenue for DraftKings , the stock remains a trade and not a long-term hold, says Real Money contributor Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle. DraftKings stock is down more than 35% so far this year. "Would I buy this dip?" Guilfoyle asked.

  • Rivian’s $117 Billion Wipeout Turns Sell-Side Fans Into Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s embrace of Rivian Automotive Inc., last year’s electric-vehicle startup darling, is waning already as the company has lost about $117 billion in market value in just four months. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says 40,000 Evacuated, Attacks PersistUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanU.S

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Nickel Tycoon Tells Banks He Wants to Keep Shorting

    (Bloomberg) -- The tycoon whose big short bet on nickel helped trigger one of the most dramatic price spikes in history has told his banks and brokers that he doesn’t intend to reduce his position, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock

    Even after a sustained period of share losses, Amazon (AMZN) stock is still pricey, with one share going for $2,936.35. That, however, is about to come an end. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it would enact a 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on June 6, should the move be given the go ahead by shareholders in May. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, the company also said it rebought $800 million of shares under its old repurchase authorization and has given the green

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • European Central Bank leaves interest rates unchanged, winds down stimulus

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the European Central Bank leaving interest rates unchanged as they plan to wind down stimulus sooner than expected.

  • Think It Is Too Late To Buy Oil Stocks? These 5 Stocks Still Look Appealing

    With crude oil prices zooming past $125 per barrel, most oil and gas stocks have also risen substantially. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 39% so far this year. Canadian energy giant Enbridge's (NYSE: ENB) stock has risen about 12% so far this year.

  • Is Novavax's Biggest Catalyst Ever Just Ahead?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has reported a string of good news since late last year. Novavax has shipped doses, and healthcare facilities around the world are administering them. The vaccine is showing efficacy against omicron and other variants.