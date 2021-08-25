Antares Announces Updates for Auto-Tune® Unlimited: Compatibility With macOS Big Sur And High-Res GUIs for AVOX
Antares software is now fully compatible with the latest macOS
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares Audio Technologies, creators of Auto-Tune® vocal software, have released updates for their entire line of music production plug-ins, known as Auto-Tune Unlimited, to be fully compatible with macOS Big Sur. In addition, the entire suite of AVOX vocal effects included with Auto-Tune Unlimited have also been updated with high-resolution graphical user interfaces (GUIs) that enhance the visual look and feel of the entire suite of products.
With newly enhanced GUIs and full compatibility with the latest OS offered by Apple, Auto-Tune Unlimited now delivers the fastest, most powerful, and most user-friendly vocal production experience ever.
Antares CEO Steve Berkely says that, "Updating our Auto-Tune Unlimited plug-ins to be compatible with macOS Big Sur and introducing high-res graphics for AVOX have been something our users have been asking for, and we're thrilled to deliver. Compatibility with macOS Big Sur gives music creators the ability to take advantage of the latest technological advancements from Apple. And for people who spend a lot of time in front of a screen producing music, the visual enhancements to our software is going to make their experience much more enjoyable."
The Auto-Tune Unlimited software that has been updated with new high-res GUIs and compatibility with macOS Big Sur includes:
Auto-Tune Pro – The most advanced and fully-featured edition of Auto-Tune
Auto-Tune Artist – The power of Auto-Tune optimized for use on live performances, both onstage and in the studio
Auto-Tune EFX+ – Combines the essential features of Auto-Tune with an Auto-EFX multi-effects rack
Auto-Tune Access – Essential Auto-Tune features in an ultra-light CPU footprint
Auto-Tune Hybrid – Optimized for compatibility with Avid DSP hardware, including Carbon interfaces, HDX systems, and VENUE | S6L live sound systems.
Auto-Key – Speeds up your Auto-Tune workflow with automatic key and scale detection
Aspire – Aspiration Noise Processor
Articulator – Digital Talkbox
Choir – Vocal Multiplier
Duo – Vocal Doubler
Harmony Engine – Automatic Harmony Generator
Mic Mod – Microphone Modeler
Mutator – Extreme Voice Designer
Punch – Vocal Impact Enhancer
Sybil– Variable Frequency De-Esser
Throat – Physical Modeling Voice Designer
Warm – Vintage Tube Saturator
Auto-Tune Unlimited is available exclusively through an affordable subscription and retails for $24.99/mo USD with a minimum 2-month commitment or as an annual pre-paid subscription for $224.90/yr USD.
Auto-Tune Unlimited subscribers can download the newly updated suite of plug-ins here.
For new customers who want to learn what Auto-Tune Unlimited has to offer, a free 14-day trial is available. Learn more here.
About Antares Audio Technologies
Antares Audio Technologies (Auto-Tune) is the leading developer and music-industry standard for pitch correction and vocal processing. For over 20 years, Auto-Tune® has transformed the studios, stages, and devices for artists, engineers, and producers across genres. In addition to Auto-Tune, Antares offers a powerful vocal production suite that includes key and scale detection, microphone/vocal modeling, harmonizers, and other vocal effects available through perpetual license or subscription. Auto-Tune plug-ins are compatible with all leading DAWs and audio interfaces. Learn more at www.autotune.com.
