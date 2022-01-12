U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

Antares Pharma Appoints Claude E. Richardson as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Antares Pharma, Inc.
EWING, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the appointment of Claude E. Richardson as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Mr. Richardson will be responsible for Antares’ corporate Human Resources (“HR”) strategy and development.

Claude E. Richardson has more than 25 years of Human Resources leadership experience across multiple industries including pharmaceutical, industrials, financial services and consumer products. His broad-based background in Human Resources includes talent management and acquisition, compensation and benefits, development and training, performance management, organizational assessment, change management and HR strategy.

Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of Antares Pharma, commented, “We are excited to welcome Claude to the executive leadership team at this juncture of our growth. Claude has an extensive Human Resources background that we expect will prove valuable in this new role as we continue to grow and expand. Employee engagement and a high-performance culture are key focuses for Antares, and we believe Claude will have a positive impact in these areas as well as emphasizing the acceleration of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts across the Company’s initiatives. We look forward to leveraging his proven ability to develop and manage an HR strategy that will drive performance and support our future growth.”

Prior to joining Antares, Mr. Richardson was Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Delta Dental of NJ/CT, a regional dental insurer with approximately 300 employees. Previously, he was Vice President, Global Human Resources at Ametek, Inc., an industrials company with approximately 18,000 employees worldwide. Prior to that, Mr. Richardson has held other senior Human Resources roles at an impressive roster of organizations including Lockheed Martin, Lubrizol Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Citigroup, The Gillette Corporation and Texas Instruments. Mr. Richardson was also a decorated Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He earned his Bachelor of Science in General Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and Executive Masters in Human Resources Leadership from Rutgers University, School of Management and Labor Relations.

“I appreciate the opportunity to join Antares to lead their Human Resources strategy and development. I believe my comprehensive HR background will support the Company’s expansion and growth trajectory. I look forward to working with everyone at Antares to build and strengthen a collaborative environment for continued success,” added Mr. Richardson.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of self-administered injectable pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injector technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Idorsia). Antares Pharma’s FDA-approved products include XYOSTED® (testosterone enanthate) injection and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva. The Company also markets NOCDURNA® (desmopressin acetate) in the U.S. and expects to commercially launch TLANDO® (testosterone undecanoate) in the U.S. pending final FDA approval.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve the updated 2021 full-year revenue guidance; the uncertainty regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including new strains of the virus, and the mitigation measures and other restrictions implemented in response to the same and the impact on demand for our products, new patients and prescriptions, future revenue, product supply, clinical trials, and our overall business, operating results and financial condition; the timing and results of the Company’s or its partners’ research projects or clinical trials of product candidates in development; actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies with respect to the Company’s products or product candidates of its partners; commercial success of the Company’s products or partner products and continued growth in product, development, licensing and royalty revenue;; the Company’s ability to obtain financial and other resources for its research, development, clinical, and commercial activities and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, and involve predictions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements or prospects to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or prospects expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as ''may'', ''will'', ''should'', ''would'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''plan'', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''estimate'', ''predict'', ''potential'', ''seem'', ''seek'', ''future'', ''continue'', or ''appear'' or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements is contained in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Contact:
Tram Bui
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
609-359-3016
tbui@antarespharma.com


