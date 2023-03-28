U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Antea Group Contributes to Environment Analyst Report on PFAS

Antea Group
·3 min read

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Antea Group consultants Caron Koll, Jack Sheldon, and Scott Recker shared their insights on future PFAS regulation in Environment Analyst's recently published report "Why PFAS rulemaking is a game-changer for US consultants," written by Steven Gilmore. This report discusses the ever-changing litigation landscape surrounding PFAS and how it's driving more work toward consulting firms. New regulations include the recent EPA proposed rule that aims to establish legally enforceable levels for six PFAS known to be found in drinking water.

New regulations such as this one, consistent public pressure, worry about PFAS in drinking water, and the fact that regulations may soon expand beyond drinking water into other industries - such as wastewater and biosolids, are leading more businesses to seek out specialized environmental consulting help on PFAS issues, including identifying PFAS sources across supply chains, advising on risk management strategies, treating PFAS contamination and providing environmental litigation support.

Scott Recker, Senior Consultant and Environmental Remediation Practice Leader at Antea Group USA, is quoted in the Environment Analyst publication, saying "Our clients are nervous and their level of nervousness depends on who they are, what their risk tolerance is and what their brand image looks like."

Additionally, treating PFAS is complex, and different technologies are often used. In the publication, Caron Koll notes that, "Treatment trains require a series of different technologies that are continually evolving. We don't want to be locked into one particular vendor whose technology might not always be the best fit for our client."

Lastly, as the US government slowly moves toward more PFAS regulations, consultants can expect an influx in demand for PFAS management services. However, not all firms are truly invested in comprehensive PFAS solutions. As Jack Sheldon notes in the report, "We expect an onslaught of PFAS work at some juncture due to regulatory change. Then it's going to be very interesting to see which consultants are true players and which ones are not."

To read the full article by Steven Gilmore that features Caron Koll, Scott Recker, and Jack Sheldon, head over to Environment Analyst today.

About Environment Analyst

Environment Analyst is an international membership community for the environmental services space, built around their market intelligence service. Their analysts help customers examine market opportunities in the environmental sector. They bring together business leaders and practitioners in peer-to-peer networks and share news and insight with member companies.

Their mission is to connect the environmental, ESG and professional services community and provide the intelligence to deliver a sustainable transition. Their vision is to be the leading global partner supporting the environmental, sustainability & ESG community in its ambition to shape a better future. Learn more at environmentanalyst.com.

About Antea Group

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

Antea Group, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture
Antea Group, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746245/Antea-Group-Contributes-to-Environment-Analyst-Report-on-PFAS

