Antengene (6996.HK) Selected as a Constituent Stock of Nine Benchmark and Thematic Indexes Including the Hang Seng Composite Index

·4 min read
SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that the company has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI), the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index (HSHKI), the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index (HSHKMS), the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index (HSHKS), the Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index (HSSCMLC), the Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index (HSSCNAH), the Hang Seng Healthcare Index (HSHCI), the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index (HSHKBIO) and the Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index (HSSIV), according to the quarterly review results of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes, effective on March 15, 2021.

The Hang Seng Composite Index offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers about the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK). Adopting the free float-adjusted market capitalization methodology, the HSCI can be used as a basis for index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks. The Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index serves as a benchmark to reflect the overall performance of the securities listed in Hong Kong that are eligible for trading via the southbound trading link of Stock Connect; the Hang Seng Healthcare Index aims to reflect the overall performance of stocks listed in Hong Kong that are related to healthcare businesses; and the Hang Seng Hong Kong-Listed Biotech Index reflects the overall performance of the biotech companies that are listed in Hong Kong including stocks listed through the Listing Rules Chapter 18A of Hong Kong Exchange.

Antengene has the world's only commercialized selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE), ATG-010 (selinexor), and with its successful IPO in November 2020, is one of the fastest growing Hong Kong-listed biopharmaceutical companies. In the past half a year, Antengene has achieved multiple milestones in clinical and business developments, and has submitted New Drug Applications (NDAs) in five APAC markets including China. Moreover, ATG-010 was granted Priority Review status by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and an Orphan Drug Designation by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of South Korea (MFDS). These progress have taken the company one step closer to providing a novel therapeutic option to cancer patients.

"It is our great pleasure to see Antengene being included into nine indexes in the Hang Seng Family of Indexes. These inclusions will give Antengene greater exposure in the capital markets and further improve our visibility among the broader investor community," said Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene. "Our innovative products that are on the brink of commercialization, our fast-growing commercial team, and our clinical team possessing strong track record in the field of hematological malignancy are the source of our confidence in Antengene's future growth. We will remain committed to our founding mission of 'treating patients beyond borders', and steadfastly pursue long-term growth in the field of innovative anti-tumor therapies."

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage Asia-Pacific biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative oncology medicines. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in China, the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since its establishment, Antengene has built a pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage assets and obtained 12 investigational new drug approvals in Asia Pacific. The vision of Antengene is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders". Antengene aims to address significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antengene-6996hk-selected-as-a-constituent-stock-of-nine-benchmark-and-thematic-indexes-including-the-hang-seng-composite-index-301236891.html

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

