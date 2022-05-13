U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.75
    +30.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,853.00
    +201.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,079.75
    +132.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.60
    +12.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.76
    +1.63 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.10
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.78
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0382
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1910
    +0.7980 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,349.11
    -147.96 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.81
    +25.71 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,300.66
    +551.94 (+2.14%)
     

Antengene Announces Addition of Multiple XPOVIO® Treatment Regimens for Myeloma and Lymphoma in 2022 CSCO Guidelines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 6996.HK

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, announces that the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), the most prominent medical society for oncology in China, has added multiple XPOVIO® (selinexor) regimens for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) and relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL) to its 2022 Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies and 2022 Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphomas (CSCO Guidelines).

(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)

The 2022 CSCO Guidelines incorporate a total of four selinexor combination therapy regimens for relapsed myeloma. In addition, the guidelines also recommend the use of selinexor for the treatment of patients with ≥ twice relapsed/progressed DLBCL. As the gold standard guiding Chinese oncologists in their clinical practice, the CSCO Guidelines are one of the most recognized and widely adopted set of practice guidelines in China.

Multiple Myeloma

Guideline for the treatment of relapsed myeloma

Evidence

Recommendation

selinexor plus bortezomib plus dexamethasone*

Class 1

Level I

selinexor plus pomalidomide plus dexamethasone

Class 2

Level II

selinexor plus daratumumab plus dexamethasone*

Class 2

Level II

selinexor plus carfilzomib plus dexamethasone*

Class 2

Level II

*newly included regimen

Incorporation of selinexor into the CSCO guidelines for R/R MM referenced data from the STORM and STOMP trials.

Prof. Wenming Chen, at Beijing Chao-Yang Hospital of Capital Medical University, said, "The continued development of novel therapies is key to improving treatment outcomes for patients with MM. Selinexor, the world's first oral selective XPO1 inhibitor, was granted an approval in China last year, and multiple selinexor regimens have been incorporated into practice guidelines by a number of leading medical societies/organizations. The recent recommendations of selinexor by the updated CSCO Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies indicates strong recognition of selinexor's safety and efficacy and is another validation of the robust clinical data supporting the wide clinical adoption of selinexor as a much-needed new treatment option. I hope more patients will soon benefit from this novel therapeutic."

Lymphoma

Guideline for the treatment of ≥ twice relapsed/progressed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Evidence

Recommendation

Selinexor monotherapy for third-line and subsequent therapy

Class 2A

Level II

Incorporation of selinexor into the CSCO guidelines for R/R DLBCL referenced data from the SADAL trial, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval and the National Cancer Care Network's (NCCN) guideline recommendations for selinexor in patients with R/R DLBCL.

Prof. Weili Zhao, at Ruijin Hospital of Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, commented, "Primary and secondary drug resistance and intolerance to standard of care therapies in a large portion of DLBCL patients pose a major clinical challenge, limiting the treatment outcomes and survival benefit for patients and resulting in the urgent need for a novel therapy with a new mechanism of action. Selinexor, a small molecule targeted therapy utilizing an innovative mechanism, is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of MM and DLBCL and has received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of countries around the world. This inclusion of selinexor in the CSCO 2022 Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Lymphomas presents a new treatment strategy for patients with ≥ twice relapsed/progressed DLBCL, and an important tool for clinicians seeking to change the current standard practices in DLBCL."

About XPOVIO® (selinexor)

Selinexor is the first and only oral XPO1 inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) and relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R/R DLBCL). By blocking the nuclear export protein XPO1, selinexor can promote the intranuclear accumulation and activation of tumor suppressor proteins and growth regulating proteins, and down-regulate the levels of multiple oncogenic proteins. Due to its novel mechanism of action, selinexor is being evaluated for use in multiple combination regimens to improve treatment efficacy.

Antengene secured approval of selinexor in China in December 2021 for R/R MM and plans to launch the product in the second quarter of 2022. Antengene has also secured approval for selinexor in South Korea for use in R/R MM and R/R DLBCL in July 2021, in Singapore for use in R/R MM and R/R DLBCL and in Australia for use in R/R MM in March 2022. Antengene is conducting 10 clinical studies in mainland China (3 are being jointly conducted by Antengene and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [Nasdaq:KPTI]) for relapsed/refractory hematological malignancies and advanced solid tumors.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutic medicines for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since initiating operations in 2017, Antengene has obtained 23 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the US and in Asia, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor/ATG-010/XPOVIO® in China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia approved. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and pre-clinical assets. Antengene has global rights on 10 programs and Asia Pacific rights, including the Greater China region, on 5 programs.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for year-end December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:
Donald Lung
E-mail: Donald.Lung@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:
Peter Qian
E-mail: Peter.Qian@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 13062747000

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Crispr Therapeutics Rallies As It Plots Out Its Next Cancer Move Vs. Gilead, Novartis

    Crispr Therapeutics said Thursday it will unveil the first data from human studies of its gene-edited lymphoma drug — and CRSP stock popped.

  • This 1 Thing Could Make Novavax a Vaccine Leader

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) reached a pretty big milestone in the first quarter: The biotech company posted its first profit as a commercial-stage company. Novavax's profit fell short of analysts' expectations. The advance purchase agreement with Gavi calls for Novavax to deliver 350 million doses.

  • The BA.2.12.1 COVID-19 Variant Is on the Rise: Here’s What to Know

    This new COVID-19 variant is set to be the most common one in the U.S. soon. Here’s what you need to know about BA.2.12.1, a “son or daughter of Omicron.”

  • Don’t Wait for US Legalization, Here Are 4 Cannabis Stocks to Consider Right Now

    Earlier in April, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE) was narrowly passed by the United States House of Representatives by a vote of 220-204. Marijuana use was legal until 29 U.S. states banned it between 1916 and 1931.

  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Guggenheim Securities Radiopharmaceuticals Day

    Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Securities Radiopharmaceuticals Day in New York, New York on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D.

  • Why Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Rose 21.4% This Week

    Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI), a biotech that specializes in therapies to treat complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases, saw its shares rise 21.4% this week through today's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The drug was initially approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2020 as a treatment for adult schizophrenia. In late December, an additional indication, as a monotherapy or adjunct treatment for bipolar depression, was approved by the FDA.

  • Moderna Concludes FDA Submission For Its COVID-19 Shot In Adolescents, Kids

    Reuters reported that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) had made required submissions to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents and children. An advisory panel of experts to the U.S. drug regulator will meet in June to review the request. Related: FDA Sets Review Dates For Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Shot For Kids, Plus Novavax EUA. The company is seeking approval for its vaccines in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, children aged six to 11, and those between six yea

  • The Petri Dish: Biogen seeks accelerated approval for second Alzheimer's drug

    Biogen and development partner Eisai are looking to get their next Alzheimer's drug to market using the FDA's accelerated approval pathway.

  • What does the color of your pee reveal about your health? Doctors explain

    The color of your urine can serve as a window on your general state of health. Here's a guide for interpreting what you see.

  • Veru stock soars after FDA agrees COVID-19 treatment can be submitted for EUA application

    Shares of Veru Inc. shot up 14.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has agreed that the biopharmaceutical company's COVID-19 treatment can be submitted for a request for Emergency Use Authorization. The company said the FDA's agreement was based on efficacy and safety data from a completed Phase 3 trial of its sabizabulin treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for acute respiratory disease syndrome. Veru expects to submit a request for

  • Ashley Judd confirms mom Naomi Judd died by suicide: 'Her brain hurt. It physically hurt.'

    Ashley Judd is speaking out about mother Naomi Judd's cause of death — to get ahead of the news.

  • Colorado legislature passes bill banning ‘forever chemicals’ in products

    Coloradans would no longer be able to sell or distribute a long list of products that contain so-called forever chemicals under a bill approved by the state’s legislature this week. The bill, which would restrict some products as early as Jan. 1, 2024, passed both chambers with bipartisan support and is now headed to Gov.…

  • Hilary Duff poses nude on the cover of Women’s Health magazine: ‘I’m proud of my body’

    ‘I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through’

  • Death could be reversible, as scientists bring dead eyes back to life

    Dead eyes from organ donors have been “brought back to life” in a breakthrough which hints that brain death may be reversible.

  • Newsom Expands Abortion Aid, Dangles Relocation Incentives

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing a $125 million package to bolster access to reproductive health services and prepare for an influx of people seeking abortions should Roe v. Wade be overturned.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseUkraine Late

  • Man injured in shooting at Aurora Avenue Motel in North Seattle

    Man injured in shooting at Aurora Avenue Motel in North Seattle

  • Joe Biden Announces Steps To Address Baby Formula Shortage

    The president held a meeting with retailers as lawmakers clamor for Biden to do something about the formula crisis.

  • Common Medications Can Prolong Back Pain When Overused, Study Says

    The very treatments often used to soothe pain in the lower back, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is the most common type of pain, might cause it to last longer, according to a new study. Persistent use of pain-relieving steroids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, like ibuprofen, can actually turn a wrenched back into a chronic condition, the study found. Some medical experts urged caution in interpreting the results too broadly. The study did not use the gold sta

  • Lucira Health files for FDA authorization of first COVID-19 & flu at-home molecular test

    Lucira Health Inc. said Thursday it has filed for Food and Drug Administration authorization for its first-of-its-kind COVID-19 & flu at-home molecular test. The medical tech company, which went public in February of 2021, specializes in single-use test kits for respiratory diseases. "The request is for prescription at-home use of the PCR-quality test for those with suspected COVID-19 or Influenza," the company said in a statement. The company is hoping to get authorized ahead of the fall and wi

  • UPDATE 4-Biden presses companies on infant formula, FDA eyes more imports

    U.S. President Joe Biden met on Thursday with executives from infant formula manufacturers and retailers including Target, Walmart and Nestle's Gerber, pressing them to do everything possible to get families access amid a nationwide shortage. The White House also outlined measures the administration is taking to address the issue and said it was considering invoking the Defense Production Act. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) will announce new steps in the coming days regarding importing certain infant formula products from abroad, the White House said, and Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe reports of predatory conduct such as price gouging.