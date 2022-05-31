U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.48
    +2.41 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    -8.30 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.36 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0755
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2622
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1510
    +0.5310 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,514.54
    +1,878.98 (+6.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    691.19
    +61.69 (+9.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,308.37
    -61.06 (-0.22%)
     

Antengene Announces First Patient Dosed in the Phase I STAMINA-001 Study of ATG-037 for the Treatment of Patients with Locally Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 6996.HK

  • The STAMINA-001 study will evaluate the safety, pharmacology and preliminary efficacy of ATG-037 as a monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors

  • ATG-037 is an orally-available, small molecule CD73 inhibitor. Antengene has exclusive global rights to develop, commercialize and manufacture ATG-037

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase I STAMINA-001 trial to evaluate ATG-037 as a monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors in Australia.

(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)

The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, recommended Phase II dose and preliminary antitumor efficacy of ATG-037 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab. Secondary objectives include characterization of the pharmacology of ATG-037.

ATG-037 is an orally available, small molecule CD73 inhibitor. CD73 is an "immune checkpoint mediator"[1] that interferes with anti-tumor immune responses by generating adenosine, which leads to immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. ATG-037 can reverse adenosine-mediated immunosuppression[2]. It has demonstrated promising preclinical efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with ICIs and chemotherapy agents. In preclinical studies, this compound overcomes the "hook effect" that is common in anti-CD73 antibodies. In addition, GLP toxicology studies indicate the compound has a potentially wide therapeutic window.

"While ICIs are widely used in the treatment of various cancers, many patients have resistant or refractory disease, which has created a large unmet need," said Dr. Ganessan Kichenadasse, principal investigator, Southern Oncology Clinical Research Unit in Adelaide, Australia. "Mounting evidence suggests that adenosine plays a critical role in suppressing anti-tumor immunoactivity. CD73 can convert adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine. ATG-037, an orally available, small molecule CD73 inhibitor, can block the generation of adenosine. We are excited to be a part of the STAMINA-001 Trial. This Phase I study brings together a group of highly experienced Australian investigators to collaborate with Antengene. We are excited to assess the therapeutic potential of ATG-037 for patients with solid tumors as a single agent as well the exploring the opportunity for benefit with the addition of an ICIs."

"Developing agents that can act in the tumor microenvironment to reverse immunosuppression is one of the key focus areas for Antengene, " said Dr. Kevin Lynch, Antengene's Chief Medical Officer. "Preclinical data presented at the 2022 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR 2022) showed that ATG-037 had a stronger ability to restore T-cell function in higher-AMP environments compared with anti-CD73 monoclonal antibodies. These data highlighted the potential therapeutic advantages of small molecule inhibitors of CD73 over blocking antibodies, either as a monotherapy, or in combination with other immune-oncological treatments. We have been very pleased with the drug's performance in preclinical studies and are hopeful that in this Phase I study ATG-037 can demonstrate the tolerability and signals of activity that will allow us to move forward into a broader development program. We are very excited about the start of this first in human clinical trial and look forward to next steps with ATG-037."

About the STAMINA-001 Trial

The STAMINA-001 trial is a Phase I multi-center, open-label, dose finding study of ATG-037 monotherapy or combination therapy with pembrolizumab in patients with locally advanced and metastatic solid tumors. Subjects will begin with two monotherapy cycles and then be allowed to receive the addition of pembrolizumab. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ATG-037 and to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) and/or optimal biological dose of ATG-037 monotherapy and preliminary efficacy. Secondary objectives include characterization of the pharmacology of ATG-037. As a Phase I study, there will be intensive safety monitoring throughout the trial.

About ATG-037

ATG-037 is an orally-available, highly selective small molecule that completely blocks the activity of CD73. CD73, an ecto-5'-nucleotidase, catalyzes the conversion of adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine. Adenosine production leads to significant immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment, now recognized as one of the most important immunomodulatory pathways in the tumor microenvironment.

Many human tumors overexpress CD73 and this expression is frequently associated with poor prognosis. Blocking CD73 has been shown to be effective in controlling tumor growth and metastases and CD73 inhibitors may increase the therapeutic activity of ICIs and chemotherapy agents. Clinical data so far indicate that CD73 inhibitors add little additional toxicity to standard of care treatments.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutic medicines for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since initiating operations in 2017, Antengene has obtained 23 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the US and in Asia, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) in China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia approved. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and pre-clinical assets. Antengene has global rights on 10 programs and Asia Pacific rights, including the Greater China region, on 5 programs.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for year-end December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

References:

1.    Allard B, Longhi MS, Robson SC, Stagg J. The ectonucleotidases CD39 and CD73: Novel checkpoint inhibitor targets. Immunol Rev. 2017;276(1):121-144. doi:10.1111/imr.12528

2.    Antengene R&D Day, 2021

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: 
Donald Lung
E-mail: Donald.Lung@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:
Peter Qian
E-mail: Peter.Qian@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 13062747000

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antengene-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-the-phase-i-stamina-001-study-of-atg-037-for-the-treatment-of-patients-with-locally-advanced-or-metastatic-solid-tumors-301557464.html

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best drug stocks to buy now. If you want to see more drug stocks to invest in, click 5 Best Drug Stocks To Buy Now. The pharmaceutical industry is thriving globally, and it was given a healthy boost by the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts around the world. Two of the […]

  • Taking This Medication for Even a Short Time Spikes Your Dementia Risk

    Your risk of developing dementia is determined by a wide range of factors—some of which you can control, and others you can't. Your family history, for instance, is simply the luck of the draw, and much as you might wish to, you can't change your age. On the other hand, things like your diet, alcohol intake, and medication use are considered modifiable.A new report warns that taking one medication in particular may put you at increased risk of later developing dementia—and that's hardly this dru

  • Strawberries recalled from grocery stores across North America amid Hepatitis A outbreak

    Around 17 people have been infected and 12 hospitalised in US, while Canada has recorded 10 infections and four hospitalisations

  • Everyday Habits That Age You Faster, According to Science

    A study from Harvard indicates that "higher intakes of fruit and vegetables were associated with lower mortality"—so have your 5 a day to live longer. But how can you look younger doing so? Rather than chase the Fountain of Youth, simply avoid the Pitfalls of Aging. "You can't change what you were dealt with genetically but you can take control of other factors which will help to stay looking younger," says Dr. Eugene D. Elliott of MemorialCare. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health o

  • What the CDC's new study tells us about long COVID

    Why the latest data on long COVID has experts worried

  • Russia dismisses speculation over Vladimir Putin’s health

    Russia’s foreign minister on Monday denied speculation that Vladimir Putin was ill, saying the country’s president was entirely healthy.

  • Should You Drink Green Tea Before Bed? We Weigh the Pros and Cons

    Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages on earth: It’s full of flavonoids that can help reduce inflammation, aids in lowering bad cholesterol and can lessen your chances of heart attack or stroke, Harvard...

  • Patients Reveal Horror Stories About Utah OBGYN Who Allegedly Abused More Than 80 Women

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyJane Doe S.P. was a 19-year-old college student and newly engaged in 2008 when she booked an appointment for a “premarital exam.” Such visits are unique to heavily Mormon Utah, can be similar to a first annual gynecology checkup, and are meant to establish a relationship with an OB-GYN before marriage and having sex for the first time.“I had heard that women go to the doctor before they get married and get birth control,” Jane, who is ide

  • As the pandemic ebbs, long-haul Covid still drains patients and confounds doctors

    Researchers still don’t know precisely how many get long Covid, what causes it or how best to treat it

  • The #1 Best Fruit For a Sharper Brain, New Research Says

    You probably know that the foods you eat can have an impact on your brain over time. In fact, some foods can actually impair your memory and increase your risk of neurodegenerative disorders, while others can help stave off cognitive decline.Now, a new study finds that eating cranberries could help keep you sharp as you age.In the study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, researchers examined a group of 60 adults ages 50-80 for a period of 12 weeks, supplementing some of their diet

  • Organic Strawberries Recalled After Being Potentially Linked to Hepatitis A Outbreak

    The brands include FreshKampo and HEB organic strawberries

  • Can I Stop Isolating If I'm Still Testing Positive for the Virus?

    The omicron variant of the coronavirus moves fast. Symptoms typically appear just a few days after infection, with viral levels peaking less than five days after the pathogen first becomes detectable. But for some people, the virus seems to linger, with at-home tests coming back positive day after day, even after other people in the household return to work or school. So why do some people test positive for the virus for 10 or 12 or even 14 days — and are they still infectious after so long? “It

  • WHO: 650 children diagnosed with severe hepatitis since April

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said that 650 cases of severe hepatitis have been reported in 33 countries between April 5 and May 26, noting its latest assessment is that the disease poses a “moderate” global risk. The organization added that 99 additional cases were pending classification. Of the 650 cases, 58 percent…

  • The #1 Worst Mistake You're Making With This Popular Supplement, New Study Finds

    When it comes to supplements, it can be hard to tell which products are going to be good for your body and which could be doing some damage. There's a lot of misinformation out there, and even if you're taking something that's had benefits for a lot of people, it might not necessarily be the right supplement for your body. When it comes to fiber, for instance, there are a lot of different options out there.Now, a new study finds that, for some people, taking too much of the prebiotic fiber inuli

  • The One Place Where COVID is More Likely to Spread Now

    COVID-19 rates continue their upward climb nationwide, driven by the extremely contagious BA.12.2.1 variant. Rates are rising in almost every state, at the same time Americans are making decisions about what's safe to do, balancing the need for physical and mental health with the desire to avoid COVID. One study released this week shed light on why one scenario may be a "startling" risk. Here's why, and what experts say you can do to protect yourself. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your

  • Do I have Long COVID? As many as 23 million Americans want to know, as more than 200 symptoms emerge

    A vast array of symptoms, from fatigue and cough to “brain on fire,” hallucinations, and peeling skin have experts increasingly agreeing, “Long COVID is not one thing.”

  • Early Cancer Screening Saves Lives. Congress Needs to Act.

    Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIn 2019, I went to see a doctor after a few months of lower back pain and excessive bleeding. I assumed it was brought on from stress, as my husband had recently had a double lung transplant.But like so many busy women, my own health fell to the bottom of the chore chain. And when I finally got myself checked out, my life plunged into despair.The source of the pain turned out to be multiple tumors intertwined with my abdominal tissues. Only 50

  • Couple forced to keep dead baby in fridge after miscarriage 'hell'

    A woman was forced to keep her baby's remains in their home fridge after she suffered a miscarriage and was reportedly turned away by NHS staff.

  • Hepatitis A outbreak linked to organic strawberries sold at stores including Walmart is being probed by the FDA

    The strawberries are sold at supermarket chains Aldi, H-E-B, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods.

  • Worries about coming ObamaCare premium spikes intensify

    Democrats are growing increasingly concerned that a spike in ObamaCare premiums could hit this fall right before the midterm elections. The party is already facing major headwinds from inflation and President Biden’s lagging approval ratings, and a health care premium spike would add a major blow. The American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year temporarily…