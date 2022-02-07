U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,916.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,635.00
    -50.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.70
    -7.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.28
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.24 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    -1.13 (-4.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2800
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,837.46
    +270.89 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.17
    +101.20 (+11.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,195.01
    -244.98 (-0.89%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Antengene Announces HREC Approval in Australia for the Phase I Trial of the Small Molecule CD73 Inhibitor ATG-037

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 6996.HK

- ATG-037 is the first orally-available, small molecule CD73 inhibitor to advance to clinical-stage by a Chinese company

- The Phase I study will evaluate ATG-037 as a monotherapy or in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor to determine the safety, pharmacology and preliminary signal of activity in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that ATG-037 has received approval by the Bellberry Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) in Australia to initiate the Phase I STAMINA trial, a first-in-human study of ATG-037 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ATG-037 as monotherapy and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI), to determine the appropriate dose for Phase II studies, and to assess preliminary signal of activity; the secondary objective is to characterize the pharmacology of ATG-037.

(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)

ATG-037 is an orally available, small molecule CD73 inhibitor. CD73 generates adenosine, which leads to immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment. ATG-037 has demonstrated promising preclinical efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with CPIs and chemotherapy agents. In preclinical studies, the compound has demonstrated to overcome the "hook effect" that is common in anti-CD73 antibodies. In addition, GLP toxicology studies indicate the compound will have a broad therapeutic window.

Kevin Lynch, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Antengene commented, "Developing novel molecules that can make a clinical difference in cancer is of paramount importance to Antengene. Preclinical toxicology data suggests that ATG-037 will have a broad therapeutic window and further preclinical data suggests the potential for differentiated characteristics compared to other CD73 inhibitors."

Dr. Lynch continued, "While we remain very interested to explore the drug as a monotherapy, combination therapy of ATG-037 with CPIs and chemotherapies could enable synergistic improvements in tumor response for patients with advanced and metastatic cancers. ATG-037 also has the potential to be used in combination with several agents in the Antengene pipeline including ATG-101, a proprietary PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, demonstrating the in-house combinatory potential of our pipeline programs. I'm very excited about the start of the clinical program and look forward to next steps with ATG-037."

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutic medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since initiating operations in 2017, Antengene has obtained 21 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the US and in Asia, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor/ATG-010 in China and South Korea approved through a priority review process. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and pre-clinical assets. The Company has global rights on 10 programs and Asia Pacific rights, including the Greater China region, on 5 programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:
Donald Lung
E-mail: Donald.Lung@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:
Peter Qian
E-mail: Peter.Qian@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 13062747000

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antengene-announces-hrec-approval-in-australia-for-the-phase-i-trial-of-the-small-molecule-cd73-inhibitor-atg-037-301476216.html

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

Recommended Stories

  • With CRISPR gene editing, unique treatments begin to take off for rare diseases

    Paddy Doherty remembers his father as a proud, hard-working family man who stayed physically fit for most of his life. A career in construction and various home improvement projects kept him active until his 60s, when Doherty first caught glimpses of a worrying decline in his dad's health. "I noticed him getting breathless on walks. He'd stop for a while and maybe make an excuse for stopping, saying, 'Oh, isn't that a lovely tree' or whatever," said Doherty, who lives in Ireland. Doctors chalked

  • Could This New Indication Create a Blockbuster for Pfizer?

    In mid-January, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the nod to Cibinqo as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) whose disease wasn't adequately controlled with other treatments. Why did the FDA approve Cibinqo for moderate to severe eczema patients?

  • 12 biotech stocks to consider buying now as prospects for the sector brighten this year

    Biotechnology is so beaten down, relative valuation metrics suggest some stocks could more than double.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    These companies' share prices could rise in the short term, but their long-term opportunities are even better.

  • Former Biden health policy advisor blames 'all sorts of lies' for U.S. vaccine drive sputtering

    Vaccine misinformation has played a huge role in the disappointing U.S. turnout, according to a former White House health policy adviser.

  • Signs You Have a Drinking Problem, According to Experts

    Many people who have a drinking problem don't realize they have one. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states, "Excessive alcohol use is a leading preventable cause of death in the United States, shortening the lives of those who die by an average of 29 years. Excessive alcohol use includes: Binge drinking, defined as consuming 4 or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or 5 or more drinks on an occasion for a man. Heavy drinking, defined as 8 or more drinks per week for a woman or

  • This Tea Can Have Powerful Health Benefits, Experts Say

    On top of enjoying the soothing nature of tea, those who prefer the brewed beverage can also appreciate the fact that it's even healthier than you might have assumed. While some options can help you lose weight and others have anti-aging effects, there's one variety that can be used to help a wide range of issues. Keep reading to learn more, and then check out The #1 Best Juice to Drink Every Day, Says Science.Valerian tea can be used to help ease insomnia, depression, and anxiety, as well as he

  • Why do older people heal more slowly?

    The older you get, the more slowly you heal, and there are a number of reasons why. Westend61 via Getty ImagesI recently visited an 83-year-old patient in the hospital after EMTs rushed her to the ER with an infected leg wound. Her ordeal started inconspicuously when she bumped into the sharp edge of a table and developed a small cut. The patient’s wound didn’t close, but she ignored it until she woke up in pain one morning two weeks after first injuring her leg. Her daughter called 911 after no

  • The 1918 flu didn't end in 1918. Here's what its third year can teach us.

    In New York City in 1920 - nearly two years into a deadly influenza epidemic that would claim at least 50 million lives worldwide - the new year began on a bright note. "Best Health Report for City in 53 Years," boasted a headline in the New York Times on Jan. 4, 1920, after New York had survived three devastating waves of the flu virus. The nation as a whole, which would ultimately lose 675,000 people to the disease, believed that the end might finally be in sight.Subscribe to The Post Most new

  • TidalHealth moves into crisis status as Maryland COVID-19 hospital numbers climb

    TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury is the 13th Maryland hospital to implement crisis standards of care amid the current COVID-19 surge.

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, February 6, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage

    Long COVID is likely keeping a lot of Americans out of the workforce, experts say, — and that could continue for years as people struggle with persistent health problems.The big picture: Long COVID isn't confined to older patients, and its symptoms can vary. The U.S. also doesn't have particularly strong support systems for people who need long-term COVID treatment.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free1.6 million workers could be mis

  • Israel's rise in Covid deaths: why it's happening, and the lessons for the UK

    Israel is a vaccine star of the pandemic. It rolled out its initial jabs with great speed this time last year amid the deadly alpha wave. It saw off delta in the summer by pioneering booster shots. And, as omicron hit, it made fourth doses available to medics and the elderly.

  • CDC releases new guidance for additional COVID booster shot

    The CDC has shortened the amount of time people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised need to wait before getting a fourth COVID vaccine booster dose.

  • Op-Ed: Heartbreak hurts, in part because our cells 'listen for loneliness'

    'So lonely you could die' isn't just a song lyric. Neurogenomics is proving that the human nervous system is not well suited to isolation.

  • Most parents say they won’t get their children under 5 vaccinated against COVID-19 when it’s available — here’s why

    Just 3 in 10 parents of children under 5 say they’ll get their child vaccinated right away once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for their age group, according to new survey findings published this month by KFF, a healthcare think tank. Parents are more willing to get their older children vaccinated: Just 33% of parents of 5- to 11-year-olds say their child has had at least one COVID-19 shot, though that’s up from 16% in November, while 61% of parents of 12- to 17-year-olds said their child had received at least one shot, up from just under 50% in November. This week, Pfizer and BioNTech asked federal regulators to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months.

  • Will Biden’s moonshot be a turning point in the war on cancer?

    The president has pledged to "end cancer as we know it," but experts are divided over whether his new approach can succeed where previous efforts have come up short.

  • A clandestine Army operative concealed his mental health problems until it was too late. Is the military to blame?

    Michael Froede, a member of a secret Army unit, exhibited behavior that seemed erratic to his supervisors and peers. But trained in the arts of deception, he hid the extent of his mental health problems for over a decade out of fear that he would lose his career. In 2019 he took his own life.

  • 'We are done dying': Expert on increase in Black med students amid pandemic

    The pandemic has hit minorities and other vulnerable communities hard. Having better representation in health care can help improve some of the inequities in care delivery.

  • Thousands of COVID-19 at-home pills hailed as 'game-changer' are sitting on pharmacy shelves in Wisconsin

    A pharmacy official thinks it's "highly unlikely" that everyone who needs the at-home pills for treating COVID-19 in high-risk people is getting them.