U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.50
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,194.00
    -71.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,717.50
    -17.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.00
    -6.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.25
    +0.55 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.70
    -8.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    -2.68 (-7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3152
    -0.0031 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0400
    +0.1810 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,137.86
    +1,972.94 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.78
    -9.56 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,577.98
    +860.45 (+3.48%)
     

Antengene Announces IND Approval in China for the Phase I Study of ATG-101 (PD-L1/4-1BB Bispecific Antibody) for the Treatment of Solid Tumors and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 6996.HK

- The novel bispecific antibody ATG-101 is Antengene's first in house developed molecule with global rights.

- This approval in China marks the third regulatory clearance granted to ATG-101 globally.

- Upon receiving clearances in Australia and the U.S. in 2021, the Phase I study of ATG-101 was subsequently initiated in Australia and in the process of initiation in the U.S.

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative commercial stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved the Phase I study of ATG-101 (the PROBE-CN study) for the treatment of advanced/ metastatic solid tumors and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

ATG-101 is a novel bispecific antibody that was designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, thus activating anti-tumor immune effectors, while delivering enhanced anti-tumor activity, with an improved safety profile. In preclinical studies, ATG-101 demonstrated significant anti-tumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors as well as those that progressed on anti-PD-1/L1 treatment. Furthermore, ATG-101 has also showed an excellent safety profile in GLP toxicology studies.

Shanghai East Hospital of Tongji University is the lead site for the study, which will be conducted at four centers across China. This open-label, multicenter Phase I study is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of intravenously administered ATG-101 monotherapy in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors and B-NHL. The study will be conducted in two parts (dose-escalation and a dose-expansion).

Professor Ye Guo, Deputy Director of Medical Oncology at Shanghai East Hospital of Tongji University, Director of the hospital's center for Phase I trials, and principal investigator of the study, commented: "Disease that is resistant or refractory to standard of care therapies (chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, etc.) is a common challenge in the treatment of many malignancies. Patients with those tumor types have urgent unmet medical needs. Mounting evidence supports the potential benefits of bispecific antibodies as a promising modality for the treatment of malignant tumors. ATG-101 is a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody. It was designed to incorporate high affinity for PD-L1 and conditional activation of 4-1BB, intended to reduce the risk of 4-1BB related hepatoxicity. It is my great pleasure to lead the PROBE-CN trial, the first clinical study of ATG-101 in China. My team will work seamlessly with other investigators and Antengene's research team. We hope that ATG-101 will offer an effective and safe treatment option for patients with advanced tumors."

Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene, said: "In a very short span of time, ATG-101 has progressed from pre-clinical stage through a series of exciting milestones, including the IND clearances in Australia and the U.S., and the most recent approval by the NMPA in China for the study of ATG-101 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors and B-NHL. We are very pleased with the program's achievements and we hope this important study will help progress an effective novel treatment for patients with solid tumors and NHL who have relapsed or become refractory to anti-PD-1/L1 therapies."

About ATG-101

ATG-101 is a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bi-specific antibody being developed for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL). ATG-101 was designed to activate anti-tumor immune effectors, by forming a cell-antibody-cell trimer to simultaneously block the binding of PD-L1/PD-1 and induce 4-1BB stimulation. In PD-L1 over-expressing cancer cells, ATG-101 has shown potent PD-L1 crosslinking-dependent 4-1BB agonist activity, with the potential for delivery of enhanced therapeutic efficacy, whilst mitigating risk of hepatoxicity. To date, ATG-101 has received regulatory clearances in China, the U.S., and Australia to enter a Phase I study for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors and NHL, and the PROBE study has already been initiated in Australia and in the process of initiation in the U.S.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutic medicines for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since initiating operations in 2017, Antengene has obtained 22 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the US and in Asia, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor/ATG-010/XPOVIO® in China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia approved. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and pre-clinical assets. Antengene has global rights on 10 programs and Asia Pacific rights, including the Greater China region, on 5 programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for year-end December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Investor Contacts:
Donald Lung
E-mail: Donald.Lung@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:
Peter Qian
E-mail: Peter.Qian@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 13062747000

(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in Ukraine

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split and $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon com shares are moving sharply higher in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program. While stock splits don’t mathematically create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them, and split announcements often trigger short-term rallies. Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock-repurchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization in which it had bought back $2.12 billion of its shares.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock jumped out of the gate Wednesday morning, and shares of the semiconductors powerhouse are up 5.6% as of 10 a.m. ET. What's causing Nvidia stock to rise? For one thing, stock markets generally are "in the green" as of the same time this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 2.7%.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • Amazon Stock Soars After 20-For-1 Split. $10 Billion Share Buyback

    Amazon will split its stock in a 20-for-1 adjusted that will begin trading on June 6, the company said Wednesday.

  • Shopify Stock Spiked Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), the e-commerce platform, have been on a tear today as investors poured back into the stock following a decline yesterday. The company's share price has gained an impressive 13% today, but are investors right to be snatching up shares of this high-growth tech stock? While today's share price jump is likely a rebounding effect after the company's share price tumbled yesterday, investors who've been paying attention to Shopify know that this company is still experiencing impressive growth.

  • Should Investors Take a Long Position in Uranium?

    According to a number of media reports I have read Wednesday, Russia said it will restrict trade in some goods and raw materials in response to sanctions from the West. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (SRUUF) (CA.U.UT) is fairly new and was started by the Canadian asset manager Sprott. In the daily bar chart of The Uranium Trust (CA.U.UT) we can see a bullish picture.

  • Gilead to cut 114 jobs in New Jersey but add office space there, manufacturing in SoCal

    The changes come as Gilead tries to push on with clinical trials of its cancer-fighting drug Trodelvy, part of its $21 billion buyout of New Jersey-based Immunomedics 17 months ago.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.

  • These 19 Words From Vaxart Could Mean Trouble for Vaccine Rivals

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged early in the coronavirus vaccine race. Vaxart's candidate currently is in a phase 2 study. In fact, 19 words from Vaxart's chief scientific officer may mean big things for the biotech -- and trouble for vaccine rivals.

  • Asana stock falls 15% after loss more than doubles, forecast calls for more red ink

    Asana Inc. shares retreated in late trading Wednesday, after the company reported that losses doubled from a year ago and predicted more red ink in the new year.