U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,922.75
    -14.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,541.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,458.25
    -51.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,801.50
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.73
    +0.72 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8250
    +0.3010 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,829.04
    -219.37 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.53
    -7.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.99
    -219.41 (-0.79%)
     

Antengene Appoints Amily Zhang as its Chief Medical Officer

·5 min read

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, recently announced that Amily Zhang has been appointed as the Company's Chief Medical Officer, succeeding Dr. Kevin Lynch who will continue working with Antengene in a senior advisory role.

(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)

Before joining Antengene, Dr. Zhang served in various key leadership positions in clinical development at Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals (or "Hengrui Pharma"), including Vice President, Head of Clinical Development - Oncology, Corporate Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Oncology. Under her leadership, Hengrui Pharma successfully obtained multiple Investigational New Drug (IND) approvals in China and the U.S., as well as numerous New Drug Application (NDA) approvals in China, in nearly three and a half years. Building on strong expertise in oncology and a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Zhang will spearhead Antengene's global clinical development strategy and continue to build out the Company's medical team. Dr. Zhang will be based in both New Jersey, the United States, and Shanghai, China.

"I am pleased to welcome Amily Zhang as our new Chief Medical Officer. As a seasoned pharmaceutical executive, Dr. Zhang brings invaluable insights in the clinical development of cancer drugs and medical affairs which will help to further accelerate the development of Antengene's product pipeline, supporting our global expansion and ongoing transition into a leading multinational biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of commercialized products," said Dr. Jay Mei, Antengene's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "I would also like to thank Dr. Lynch for his service and tremendous contributions to Antengene. He will move to a new role as Senior Medical Expert to continue to support Antengene's global clinical development programs and clinical/medical affairs operations."

Amily Zhang commented, "Antengene is emerging as a formidable global biopharmaceutical leader known for its innovation, vibrance, and unique business model. I am deeply honored to join the Company at this time and be a part of this exciting growth story. I look forward to working with my colleagues to create additional value for the company's pipeline. Together, we will strive to develop more breakthrough therapies and support the clinical adoption of innovative medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients around the world."

Amily Zhang has over 20 years of experience in the field of oncology and pharmaceutical industry, including 7 years of clinical practice as a medical oncologist and medical hematologist, nearly 18 years in oncology clinical development and medical affairs in the pharmaceutical industry, and over 10 years in leadership positions. Prior to Hengrui Pharma, Dr. Zhang worked for Novartis China and Bayer in both the United States and China for over 12 years during which she was promoted to the position of Global Clinical Leader (GCL)-Oncology and played instrumental roles in the registration of Exjade® and Nexavar®, as well as the clinical development of Xofigo® and Stivarga®, and the development of multiple early-stage compounds.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders".

Since its founding in 2017, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and preclinical assets, including 10 assets with global rights and 5 with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. To date, Antengene has obtained 26 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in Asia and the U.S., and submitted 7 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for year-end December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: 
Donald Lung
E-mail: Donald.Lung@antengene.com 
Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:
Peter Qian
E-mail: Peter.Qian@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 13062747000

(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antengene-appoints-amily-zhang-as-its-chief-medical-officer-301697036.html

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    All of the major indexes fell into bear market territory at various points this year with the Nasdaq Composite taking one of the bigger hits. Many Wall Street experts expect the bear market, or at the very least a correction, to stay with us well into 2023 as a recession looms. Analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,240 by April, which would be a roughly 18% decline from current levels, before climbing back to around 4,000 by the end of the year -- which is essentially where it is now.

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • Why Carnival Stock Keeps Going Down

    This week has not been a fun time to own shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK). Including today's 3.4% slide through 1 p.m. ET, Carnival stock has lost more than 10% of its value since the week began. On Tuesday, you see, investment banking heavyweight J.P. Morgan waded back into the cruise space with a trio of stock initiations.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.48

    The board of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.48 on the 15th of...

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Misfired Today

    Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported financial results that missed the target by a wide margin. After markets closed Tuesday, Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $121 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Oct. 31. The company blamed the macro environment for the miss, along with a difficult competitive environment.

  • Tensions Grew at Salesforce Between Co-CEOs Benioff and Taylor Ahead of Leadership Change

    Marc Benioff became frustrated about how his co-CEO Bret Taylor, who is set to exit the role, was spending his time, people familiar with the executives said.

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Files to Go Public

    VinFast says its vehicles are 'differentiated, especially across the emerging EV space.' Here's what the company is touting.

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Scaramucci Calls Out Chamath Palihapitiya On FTX Warning Signs, 'We Can Pretend Otherwise, But None Of Us Really Knew'

    While speaking at Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event, investments in and by FTX were discussed as one of the biggest topics impacting the cryptocurrency sector. Kevin O’Leary was an investor in FTX and Anthony Scaramucci’s Skybridge Capital received an investment from FTX. Both shared their takeaways from the event of FTX and what happened with Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX Investments: Scaramucci said that many did not see warning signs with 25 of the greatest venture capitalists investing in FTX. Acco

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Fell Wednesday

    Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) slumped more than 28% on Wednesday. On Monday, the company released early phase 2 data on Adagrasib to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), along with Keytruda, which is sold by Merck (NYSE: MRK). On Wednesday, Mirati presented the data from its Krystal 7 and Krystal 1 trials with Adagrasib, at the 2022 ESMO Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • Costco earnings on deck amid cooling sales, inflation pressure

    Costco's earnings are a key read on the financial health of higher income shoppers this holiday season.