Antengene Appoints Amily Zhang as its Chief Medical Officer

·5 min read

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, recently announced that Amily Zhang has been appointed as the Company's Chief Medical Officer, succeeding Dr. Kevin Lynch who will continue working with Antengene in a senior advisory role.

Before joining Antengene, Ms. Zhang served in various key leadership positions in clinical development at Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals (or "Hengrui Pharma"), including Vice President, Head of Clinical Development - Oncology, Corporate Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Oncology. Under her leadership, Hengrui Pharma successfully obtained multiple Investigational New Drug (IND) approvals in China and the U.S., as well as numerous New Drug Application (NDA) approvals in China, in nearly three and a half years. Building on strong expertise in oncology and a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Ms. Zhang will spearhead Antengene's global clinical development strategy and continue to build out the Company's medical team. Ms. Zhang will be based in both New Jersey, the United States, and Shanghai, China.

"I am pleased to welcome Amily Zhang as our new Chief Medical Officer. As a seasoned pharmaceutical executive, Ms. Zhang brings invaluable insights in the clinical development of cancer drugs and medical affairs which will help to further accelerate the development of Antengene's product pipeline, supporting our global expansion and ongoing transition into a leading multinational biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of commercialized products," said Dr. Jay Mei, Antengene's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "I would also like to thank Dr. Lynch for his service and tremendous contributions to Antengene. He will move to a new role as Senior Medical Expert to continue to support Antengene's global clinical development programs and clinical/medical affairs operations."

Amily Zhang commented, "Antengene is emerging as a formidable global biopharmaceutical leader known for its innovation, vibrance, and unique business model. I am deeply honored to join the Company at this time and be a part of this exciting growth story. I look forward to working with my colleagues to create additional value for the company's pipeline. Together, we will strive to develop more breakthrough therapies and support the clinical adoption of innovative medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients around the world."

Amily Zhang has over 20 years of experience in the field of oncology and pharmaceutical industry, including 7 years of clinical practice as a medical oncologist and medical hematologist, nearly 18 years in oncology clinical development and medical affairs in the pharmaceutical industry, and over 10 years in leadership positions. Prior to Hengrui Pharma, Ms. Zhang worked for Novartis China and Bayer in both the United States and China for over 12 years during which she was promoted to the position of Global Clinical Leader (GCL)-Oncology and played instrumental roles in the registration of Exjade® and Nexavar®, as well as the clinical development of Xofigo® and Stivarga®, and the development of multiple early-stage compounds.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders".

Since its founding in 2017, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and preclinical assets, including 10 assets with global rights and 5 with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. To date, Antengene has obtained 26 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in Asia and the U.S., and submitted 7 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for XPOVIO® (selinexor) already approved in mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Australia.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for year-end December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts: 
Donald Lung
E-mail: Donald.Lung@antengene.com 
Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:
Peter Qian
E-mail: Peter.Qian@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 13062747000

(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

