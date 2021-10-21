U.S. markets open in 5 hours 14 minutes

Antengene Enters into a Research Collaboration & License Option Agreement with LegoChem Biosciences for New Antibody-Drug Conjugate Candidates

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that it has entered into a Research Collaboration and License Option Agreement with LegoChem Biosciences, Inc. ("LCB", KOSDAQ: 141080) for new antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Under this agreement, the two parties will jointly generate and evaluate ADC candidates using Antengene's antibodies and LCB's next generation ADC technology platform. Antengene will have an exclusive option to license global rights for the development and commercialization of the resulting ADC candidates. When the option is exercised, LCB will be eligible to receive upfront and milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties. In addition, LCB is eligible to receive a prespecified percentage of any sublicensing income received by Antengene.

ConjuAll is a next-generation ADC platform technology utilizing novel linker chemistry combined with site-specific conjugation. LCB's platform provides solutions for site-specific conjugation enabling high-purity final ADCs with defined Drug-to-Antibody Ratio (DAR), plasma stability, and tumor-selective efficient payload release which are major unmet needs in ADC development.

"It is our pleasure to collaborate with LCB, a company with an industry-leading ADC technology platform," said Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene. " This further complements our existing in-house discovery efforts and our deep experience in developing novel oncology medicines globally. Utilizing LCB's next generation ADC platform, we aim to accelerate the discovery and development of innovative ADC candidates, furthering our vision of treating patients beyond borders worldwide."

"LCB and Antengene will team up to accelerate the development of new therapies that combine Antengene's expertise in oncology with LCB's clinically validated ADC technology platform." said Dr. Yong-Zu Kim, CEO & President of LCB.

About LegoChem Biosciences

LegoChem Biosciences ("LCB") is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation novel therapeutics utilizing its proprietary medicinal drug discovery technology LegoChemistry & ADC platform technology ConjuAll. Since its founding in 2006, LCB has focused on the research and development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), antibiotics, anti-fibrosis and anticancer therapeutics based on proprietary platform technologies.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D- driven biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since beginning operation in 2017, Antengene has obtained 16 investigational new drug (IND) approvals, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor in South Korea already approved through a priority review process. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 13 clinical and pre-clinical assets, comprising 8 global rights assets and 5 assets with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene is committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

