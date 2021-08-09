Antengene and MindRank AI Enter into Collaboration to Advance the Development of Difficult-to-Drug Molecular Targets

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology; and MindRank AI, an innovative AI drug discovery company, today announced a long-term strategic partnership on the joint development of first-in-class small-molecule oncology drugs. To date, MindRank AI has already made contributions to the development of one of Antengene's pre-clinical stage drug candidates.

This collaboration marks the establishment of a synergistic alliance between a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company and an innovative AI-powered drug discovery company to transform drug discovery and development. Antengene has a strong R&D team with global experience in the discovery and development of innovative drugs and proven capability in developing compounds for difficult-to-drug targets. To date, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 13 clinical and pre-clinical assets, comprising 8 global rights assets and 5 assets with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. Meanwhile, MindRank AI will deploy its proprietary one-stop AI-driven drug discovery platform, Molecule Pro™, and its molecular dynamics platform, Molecule Dance™, to support Antengene's efforts in discovering and developing more first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates.

Through this collaboration to advance the development of difficult-to-drug targets, Antengene and MindRank AI aim to improve the efficiency and success rate of the current drug discovery process. Both parties hope to address more unmet medical needs by delivering practice-changing therapeutics for patients.

Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene, commented: "We are excited about this ground-breaking partnership with MindRank AI, established to accelerate our development of new therapies for difficult-to-drug targets. Antengene has built a pipeline of 13 assets over the past 4 years through both partnerships and in-house discovery. In 2021, we have seen our first in-house developed asset enter into clinical stage. We are confident that this collaboration between two industry leaders will further enhance our in-house discovery capabilities and bring more novel, broader and effective therapeutics to patients around the world."

Mr. Zhangming Niu, Founder and CEO of MindRank AI, noted: "We are very honored to be a strategic partner of Antengene, an industry-leader with robust R&D capabilities and a management team possessing experience in developing and commercializing some of the world's bestselling oncology drugs. We hope this synergistic collaboration of Antengene's deep expertise and MindRank's proprietary AI-powered drug discovery platform will result in more first-in-class oncology drugs for patients globally. Together, we will strive to close more treatment gaps and bring renewed hope to more patients."

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since its establishment in 2017, Antengene has obtained 15 investigational new drug (IND) approvals, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, and was granted an NDA approval in South Korea through a priority review process. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 13 clinical and pre-clinical assets, comprising 8 global rights assets and 5 assets with rights for Asia Pacific markets including the Greater China region. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene is committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics.

MindRank AI is a developer of proprietary end-to-end AI driven drug-discovery platform, focusing on innovative pipeline and difficult-to-drug targets. It has three proprietary technology platforms – end-to-end drug design platform Molecule ProTM, molecular dynamics platform Molecule DanceTM and biomedical knowledge graph PharmKGTM. MindRank's AI solution was nominated by Deep Pharma Intelligence as one of the "Top 11 AI Breakthroughs in Biopharma from 2018 to 2020". The company has entered into partnerships with multiple listed biomedical companies and gained recognition.

