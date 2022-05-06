U.S. markets closed

Antengene to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences in May/June

·3 min read
In this article:
  • 6996.HK

CICC Healthcare Industry Forum 2022: May 9th to 12th

BTIG Virtual China Biotech Day: June 1st

Citi's 3rd Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022: June 8th to June 10th

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene" SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that the Company will be participating virtually in three upcoming investor conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Antengene Corporation Limited)

CICC Healthcare Industry Forum 2022

Meeting date:

May 9th to 12th (biotechs & pharmaceuticals)

Event Type:

Virtual Company Presentation by Dr. Jay Mei, Antengene's Founder, Chairman and CEO

1x1 meetings

Meeting set-up:

Please contact your CICC representative to set-up a meeting

BTIG Virtual China Biotech Day

Meeting date:

June 1st

Event Type:

Panel discussions, fireside chat and 1x1 meetings

Meeting set-up:

To listen to the live panel discussions and fireside chats, please
contact your BTIG representative with interest. You can also
contact your BTIG representative to set-up a meeting.

Citi's 3rd Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022

Meeting date:

June 8th to June 10th

Event Type:

Virtual 1x1 / group meetings

Meeting set-up:

Please contact your Citi representative to set-up a meeting

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading commercial-stage R&D-driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutic medicines for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since initiating operations in 2017, Antengene has obtained 23 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the US and in Asia, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor/ATG-010/XPOVIO® in China, South Korea, Singapore and Australia approved. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and pre-clinical assets. Antengene has global rights on 10 programs and Asia Pacific rights, including the Greater China region, on 5 programs.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for year-end December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:
Donald Lung
E-mail: Donald.Lung@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 18420672158

PR Contacts:
Peter Qian
E-mail: Peter.Qian@antengene.com
Mobile: +86 13062747000

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited

