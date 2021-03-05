BANXA Commences trading on the OTCQX

TORONTO and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - BANXA (TSX-V: BNXA) (OTCQX: BNXAF) (FSE: AC00) ("BANXA" or "Company") a Payment Service Provider (PSP) focused on providing clients safe, compliant access to the digital assets market, is pleased to announce it will begin trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BNXAF". US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com .

BANXA Holdings Logo (CNW Group/Banxa Holding Inc)

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Domenic Carosa, Chairman of Banxa comments, "We are pleased to trade on OTCQX. We have a lot of customers in the US, and those customers are now able to join us on this journey to a digital asset future. As the market matures, we aim to be at the forefront of innovation and transparency, and being a player in the north American market is a critical piece of that strategy."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "DOMENIC CAROSA"

Domenic Carosa

Chairman (1-888-218-6863)

About BANXA

"BANXA (TSX-V:BNXA/OTCQX:BNXAF - Banxa Holdings Inc.) is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission is to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency. (eg..USD/CAD to BTC/ETH) Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands. For further information go to www.banxa.com "

Story continues

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. BANXA's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of BANXA's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties of the Company's business, including: BANXA's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; adverse market conditions, including risks related to COVID-19 and risks that future results may vary from historical results. Except as required by securities law, BANXA does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information, see www.banxa.com

SOURCE Banxa Holding Inc

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/05/c0635.html